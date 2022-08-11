Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cynthia Ambrose, aged 71 years old, of 23 Bevin Close in Outwood, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The office is asking for help in finding any of her known relatives.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

The office on Northgate is open from 8.45am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

