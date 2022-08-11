Cynthia Ambrose, aged 71 years old, of 23 Bevin Close in Outwood, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
The office is asking for help in finding any of her known relatives.
Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.
The office on Northgate is open from 8.45am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Most Popular
-
1
Jack Kirmond murder: Man charged as family pays tribute to 'amazing son, fiance, brother and friend'
-
2
Police release images of man wanted in connection with serious assault at Wakefield pub
-
3
Residents split on new art installation at City Fields
-
4
Village pub owner plans to return The Libb in Ryhill to its ‘former glory’ after 300 residents backed licence victory
-
5
Men who used high-tech tracking devices to carry out burglaries and robbery jailed
More information is available at https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/births-marriages-deaths/deaths/coroner