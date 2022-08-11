Coroner's appeal to trace relatives of Wakefield woman

Wakefield Coroner’s Office is appealing for relatives of a Wakefield woman to come forward.

By Gemma Jimmison
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:05 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:05 pm

Cynthia Ambrose, aged 71 years old, of 23 Bevin Close in Outwood, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The office is asking for help in finding any of her known relatives.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

The office on Northgate is open from 8.45am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Most Popular

More information is available at https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/births-marriages-deaths/deaths/coroner

Wakefield