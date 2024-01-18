Coroners covering Wakefield and Leeds dealt with a record number of inquests during 2023.

Figures show West Yorkshire Eastern Coroners’ Service concluded 1224 cases during the last calendar year.

The average time from a death being reported to an inquest being concluded was 74 days.

The service is one of the busiest coronial areas in the country, covering the Wakefield and Leeds region.

Les Shaw, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for resources and property (left) and,Kevin McLoughlin, senior coroner, for West Yorkshire eastern coroners' service pictured inside the main court at Mulberry House, Merchant Gate, Wakefield.

The number of inquests was above the previous record, in 2022, when 928 inquests were concluded, with an average time of 86 days.

Total reported deaths fell slightly from 3,795 in 2022 to 3,781 in 2023.

But, as of January 1 this year, there was a backlog of 50 cases.

Les Shaw, Wakefield Council’s porfolio holder for property and resources, said the backlog is “due to an increase in deaths and the extended holiday periods.”

In a report to councillors, Coun Shaw said: “The service are truly proud that they are providing a timelier service to their customers which allows families to fully understand how their loved one died.”

Wakefield Council has lead responsibility for the delivery of the area’s coroners’ service.

The service is now required to submit performance data to the Ministry of Justice.

National statistics for 2023 are expected to be published in May.

Coun Shaw said the service will continue to focus on improving efficiency and performance during 2024.

He said: “Further community engagement is planned with all the diverse communities across Leeds and Wakefield to ensure the service fully understands and supports the needs of families.

“The service will also continue to provide training and support to West Yorkshire Police staff, the service’s key stakeholder in the investigation of deaths reportable to the coroner.”

A new coroners’ court opened in Wakefield last October.

Inquests are now held in a purpose-built £2.7m facility opposite Wakefield Westgate rail station.

Investment in the new building came after the previous court, on Northgate, was deemed “not fit for purpose” as it did not comply with disabled access laws.

Around 25 cases a year, mainly involving prison deaths, are heard in front of a jury.

The new building, at Mulberry House, on Merchant Gate, has been designed to have full disability access for all those involved in inquest hearings and members of the public.