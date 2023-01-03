Corporate director for Wakefield's children’s services recognised in New Year Honours list
Wakefield Council’s corporate director for children’s services has been recognised in the New Year Honours List 2023, which marks the incredible public service of individuals from across the UK.
Victoria Schofield was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to children and young people in the first new year’s honours to be signed off by King Charles III.
Vicky said: “This is definitely a special moment and I am very grateful to have been recognised.“I consider myself very lucky to have a job that can make such a positive difference to the lives of children, young people and their families, which in itself is a great reward.
"I am very proud to be part of a great team of practitioners, colleagues and partners here in Wakefield, and in my previous roles, which enables us to achieve the best outcomes for the children we support.”Vicky has worked at Wakefield Council since 2018. and has been instrumental in the transformation of the Council’s children’s social care.
Working with Beate Wagner, Wakefield’s previous corporate director for children and young people, Vicky helped lead Children’s Services from an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating in 2018 to ‘good’ in just three years.
The leadership work done by Beate and Vicky was awarded as ‘outstanding’ and was one of the fastest improvements of Council maintained services in the country.The MBE recognises Vicky’s significant contribution to children and young people throughout her career to date, which includes leading the First Response Service at Rotherham Council, taking Rotherham’s children’s services from inadequate to good, as well as her work at Barnsley and Doncaster councils and at Wakefield Council from 2005 - 2010.Coun Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Vicky’s impact on the lives of children and young people, not just in Wakefield, but wherever she has worked, has been incredible. We are so pleased for Vicky and proud to have her as part of the team at Wakefield Council.”Coun Jeffery said: “I am incredibly proud of everyone in our district who has been recognised in the 2023 Honours and send my congratulations to you all for your significant contributions.”