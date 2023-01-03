Corporate director for Wakefield's children’s services recognised in New Year Honours list

Victoria Schofield was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to children and young people in the first new year’s honours to be signed off by King Charles III.

Vicky said: “This is definitely a special moment and I am very grateful to have been recognised.“I consider myself very lucky to have a job that can make such a positive difference to the lives of children, young people and their families, which in itself is a great reward.

"I am very proud to be part of a great team of practitioners, colleagues and partners here in Wakefield, and in my previous roles, which enables us to achieve the best outcomes for the children we support.”Vicky has worked at Wakefield Council since 2018. and has been instrumental in the transformation of the Council’s children’s social care.

Working with Beate Wagner, Wakefield’s previous corporate director for children and young people, Vicky helped lead Children’s Services from an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating in 2018 to ‘good’ in just three years.