The official charity of Featherstone Rovers RLFC, aims to raise £2,464 to cover the cost of providing a safe, warm space for cash-strapped families and vulnerable people in the district to access amid the massive rise in the cost of living and soaring energy bills.

The Co-op Fund, through the online giving page, Crowdfunder, has nowe announced it will match each individual donation (up to a maximum of £250), which will enable the foundation to be able to open a community classroom facility at club’s Millennium Stadium for local residents.

Amy Hardman, Head of Featherstone Rovers Foundation, said: “It is fantastic that Co-op have chosen our project to match fund up to a maximum of £3,000. Now the hard work begins to spread the word about our ‘Warm Hub’.

"We are all very aware of the impact the cost of living crisis is having on today’s society and believe Featherstone Rovers as a club and Foundation share a collective responsibility to support the local community in any way we can through this tough time.”

The community classroom will be open to members of the public where people can enjoy some light refreshments and a hot drink free of charge.

The facility is fully accessible, has Wi-Fi, PCs available to use for updating CVs and accessing the internet, and will be a place that provides the opportunity to meet other people and take part in positive activities.

There will also be a community wellbeing officer on hand during the sessions who can offer support or signpost to other services in the local area through the foundation’s strong community links.

The warm space will be open at the community classroom facility at The Millennium Stadium in Featherstone.

The charity delivers projects and activities within Featherstone as well as in the five towns of Wakefield.

And last year, the foundation worked with over 26,000 people from Featherstone and the wider areas of the Wakefield District, from babies who attend the parent and toddler sessions to the older generation who attend its coffee mornings and luncheon clubs.