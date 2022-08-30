Cost of living crisis: Demand for Normanton Foodbank soars as people struggle with bills

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The manager of Normanton Foodbank, Ash Samuels, said more people are accessing the food bank as families struggle to pay their bills with the cost of living crisis.

Families are under pressure as the cost of utility bills and food in the supermarkets continue to go up.

He said: “We're seeing more and more people who are struggling with rising bills.

"If you can, please help by donating to the Normanton Foodbank.

"We are currently short of the following items: tinned meat such as corned beef, tinned sweetcorn, UHT milk, toilet roll, hair conditioner, biscuits, toiletries, tinned beans and sausage, tinned carrots and tinned soup.”

The food bank operates out of the The Well Project in Haw Hill Park under the guidance of the Trussell Trust and provides food parcels to people in need who are referred to them by professionals.

Last week it was announced that the energy price cap – the cost per unit of gas and electricity used plus the daily service charge – will rise by 80 per cent in October, bringing the average yearly bill to £3549, with another increase expected in January.

Households will receive a £60 discount on gas and electricity bills from October to March but millions of people across the UK are still expected to plunge into poverty.

Ash added: “We will continue to support people referred to us, for as long as is needed – not just three referrals as previous – and while they are working with professionals.

"Our foodbank relies on donations from the whole community to continue providing food parcels to people in crisis.

"We are extremely grateful for all of the continued support we receive from individuals in our community, supermarkets and local businesses, you really do make a big difference."

Donations of food and toiletries can be dropped off at The Well Project, open Tuesdays and Fridays or at various donation points.

Donation points include: Normanton Library, B&M Normanton, Lidl Normanton, The Original Factory Shop, Sainsburys QED, Altofts One-Stop, Tesco Express Whitwood, ASDA Glasshoughton, Sainsbury’s Trinity Walk, The Ridings Centre, Tesco Express Barnsley Road, Tesco Express Stanley Road and Sainsbury’s Crofton.