The uniform bank was set up in 2020 by schoolteacher Hayley Millward from Featherstone.

Run by a handful of volunteers every Monday evening at St Thomas Church Hall, the uniform bank used to provide around three families a week with free school uniform.

But the rising cost of food and utility bills means that more parents are turning to the uniform bank as money becomes even tighter.

The uniform bank has seen an unprecedented number of families access the service.

On August 21, families were “queuing out of the door” to get uniforms for their children as they prepare to go back to school in the next two weeks.

Hayley said: Parents were queuing out of the door, we’ve never had that many people before.

"We’ve been open two years and had two summer holidays where people have requested school uniforms but nothing on this level.

"It was quite alarming, really. It was people from all walks of life.

All pupils from infants to high school children can receive free uniform from the uniform bank.

"We heard that parents are really struggling to purchase uniforms that require school logos on them.

"We had families where the parents both work full time who can’t afford to buy the uniform from new because some blazers and jumpers are £40 each.

"If you’ve got one or two children, it is a big expense.”

The uniform bank stocks uniform for all schools in Featherstone including Featherstone All Saints CofE Academy, North Featherstone Junior and Infants School, Featherstone Academy, St Thomas CofE Junior School, Girnhill Infant School, Purston Infant School and St. Wilfrid's Catholic High School & Sixth Form College.

Schoolteacher Hayley Millward set up Featherstone Uniform Bank in 2020.

Better and Bright school uniform provider in Pontefract has donated new school uniform to the bank and a generous anonymous benefactor has recently donated £200 so that Hayley can buy more new uniforms.

The uniform is currently not accepting donations as it aims to sort through the current stock.

Featherstone Uniform Bank is open every Monday between 6-7pm but will be open from 3pm on Monday August 29 to give families a chance to pick up school kit before pupils go back to school for the new year.