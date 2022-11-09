Olivia Drury, the owner of crafting and small event space, Touch of Crafts Yorkshire at Springfield Mill, Ossett, donated 61 pairs of pyjamas to The Clothing Bank after raising £250 from a raffle.

Oliva, who lives in Ossett and works as a primary school teacher in Batley, was able to purchase the large amount of nightwear after receiving 25 per cent off the items at the till and even more savings using a friend’s staff discount.

She chose the charity to support after seeing the impact the cost of living crisis is having on families with young children through her job.

School teacher Olivia Drury, Owner of Touch of Crafts, Ossett, with her two children.

She said: "We chose The Clothing Bank after following the charity for a while online. They collect used clothing and give out parcels to those in need.

"We saw that their referrals are going through the roof at the minute with the cost of living crisis.

"We wanted to do something to help with their Christmas appeal and so we held a raffle with tickets costing £5 each.

"Now, children in the district will have a nice new pair of warm pyjamas to wear on Christmas, as some of these children won’t even have one present to open.

Oliva bought 61 pairs of pyjamas which will be donated to The Clothing Bank in Knottingley.

"I’m a primary school teacher and I see it often, so it is close to home, really.”

The Clothing Bank, which was founded in Knottingley, has drop off points and volunteers all over West Yorkshire.

It launched its Christmas Appeal in September and is appealing for donations of new clothes and pyjamas to give out over the festive period.

Sally Parkinson and Susan Bell, volunteers at The Clothing Bank, said: “We are truly grateful for Olivia’s donation and others that have donated and continue to donate.

"It will make a difference to those that are struggling, many of whom are working.

"It will put a smile on so many faces, we couldn’t do this without The Clothing Bank community support. For those that need help or would like to find out more about our charity, please visit our Facebook page or website.”