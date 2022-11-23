Cost of living help for low-income families in Wakefield over the Christmas holidays

The Wakefield Happy Healthy Holidays programme will once again be running over the Christmas break for all children and young people, from reception age to year 11, who are eligible for free school meals.

The programme will be running from December 19-23 thanks to the council, partners and the continued funding by the Department of Education.

Over 35 voluntary and community organisations, local schools, childcare providers and council services will be running free activities and providing a meal to all children and young people who qualify.

Over 4,000 children across Wakefield took part in the Council's summer programme.

Children will be able to take part in activities including dance workshops, pantomimes, arts and crafts, sports activities, cooking, food, nutritional advice and more.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “This is such a positive programme, which children and parents say is hugely beneficial, helping to boost confidence and try new things.

“Our summer programme saw over 4,000 individual children access activities and free meals across the district, and we are pleased to offer these opportunities to children and young people who may otherwise miss out.”

Feedback from those taking part included comments from children saying: ‘’I have been feeling really low lately and this has helped, if I hadn’t of come I don’t know what I would have done…probably just stayed in bed.”

Another child said: “The sports sessions have been such a joy as they showed us new sports – at first I was extremely shy but now I am more confident.”

Parents have been very positive, saying they love the programme as it supports them during the holidays.

One parent said: “I could not afford to do any of these activities myself and with them being free it took pressure off me”.

Another said: “My children feel safe and I am happy leaving them there and the kids love it.”

For information on free school meals and how to claim if you think you may be eligible, visit https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/schools-and-children/free-school-meals