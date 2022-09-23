Francesca Lawrence, who has been running the street kitchen to help those in need for seven weeks, urged the public for support and help with food donations in order to continue the work she does in the community.

She said she wanted to help as many people as she could, not just those without homes but those struggling due to the cost of living crisis.

"It’s not just about people who haven’t got anywhere to stay, it’s about people that have homes but can’t heat their meals,” she explained.

Francesca Lawrence and another helper at the Normanton Street Kitchen with some of the produce they give out

“When I started this it was because people could only get three packages a year from food banks.

“It’s got better since then but if you have an opportunity to help people you have to take it,” she said.

"I know it’s been hard for a lot of people, and I’ve been through difficulties myself so I want to make sure I do all I can”.

Francesca stressed that she doesn’t judge who she helps.

Francesca Lawrence with a member of the Comrades club and some produce donated from their allotment

“You don’t have to talk about anything or explain a situation. If you want a hot meal you can get one,” she said.

As well as helping people with food packages and hot meals, Francesca also explained that she “boxes up any leftovers, labels them and delivers them”, meaning nothing gets wasted.

She said her “spare room is currently looking like a food bank”, and that while she gets help from volunteers Helen, Ruby and Tony Hardcastle, as well as the Normanton Comrades Athletic Club, through them helping her with the food as well as some of the donations coming directly from their allotments, she always needs more donations to ensure she can help as many people as possible.

An application to become a charity has been made but that “It isn’t about the money, it’s about raising awareness and helping the community”.