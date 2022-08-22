Cost of living: Number of energy crisis 'hotspots' in Wakefield revealed

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Climate charity Friends of the Earth said there is "no downplaying" the catastrophic energy disaster facing millions of people this winter if bills rise as expected without Government intervention.

Analysis by Friends of the Earth shows 62 out of 209 neighbourhoods in Wakefield are at greatest risk of financial hardship when the price cap rises in October.

It means 30% of neighbourhoods in the area are among the worst impacted across England and Wales.

Friends of the Earth analysed smart meters and unmetered fuel consumption to determine areas where energy use is above normal levels.

It says neighbourhoods with above-average costs and lower than average household income are defined as energy crisis hotspots.

From January, this is predicted to further increase to £4,300 and the consultancy group expects bills to remain high throughout 2023.

Energy regulator Ofgem is due to announce the new price cap – which will come into effect at the start of October – on Friday, August 26.

Friends of the Earth has urged the Government to provide meaningful intervention before the autumn price cap rise instead of the "woeful and poorly targeted cash handouts" announced in April.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said it is providing £37 billion worth of support to help households during the cost-of-living crisis.