The uniform bank has moved into a shipping container in the car park of Ropewalk Methodist Church.

Founder April Wetherall created the uniform bank in 2021 and has kitted out more than 100 families with free school uniforms so far.

She will be giving away as much school uniform away as possible at the opening.

Knottingley and Ferrybridge Uniform Bank is unveilings its new location, today.

She said: “After hours and hours of work we are now ready for our grand opening at Ropewalk Methodist Church car park.

"There will be food and drinks available.

"We have clothes for every age, including shoes, coats, underwear and outdoor wear.”

The uniform bank covers all schools in Knottingley and Ferrybridge including De Lacy Academy, England Lane Primary School, The Vale Primary Academy, Simpson’s Lane Academy, WIllow Green Academy and Knottingley St Botolph's C of E Academy.