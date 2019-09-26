Costa announce FREE COFFEE for everyone at Express machines next week

Whether you’re an Americano, Cappuccino, or Latte lover, nothing makes a Tuesday morning better than a cup of hot coffee – except for a FREE cup of barista quality, machine crafted, Costa Express coffee.

For one day only, next Tuesday, October 1, coffee enthusiasts will be able to serve themselves a perfect barista quality, machine crafted cup of their favourite drink from the Express machines - ALL DAY.

Managing director Scott Martin said: “The coffee industry is booming with no sign of our love affair with the drink slowing, as it’s estimated 95 million cups are consumed a day.

"However, for years, self-serve machines have carried a certain stigma. Freeze-dried coffee, long life milk, clumpy soups and bland hot chocolate were readily stocked in machines across the late nineties and early noughties, so we can imagine how one poor experience is enough to put someone off for life!

“We at Costa Express don’t believe this is acceptable and have worked tirelessly to revolutionise the self-serve experience. Our machines serve the same fresh signature Mocha Italia coffee beans and fresh semi-skimmed milk you would expect in our Costa Coffee stores, so the quality of your experience is never compromised.

“We’re so confident that once you’ve tried a cup from Costa Express that it’ll fast become a regular part of your routine, so for one day only, we’re giving away a free drink to all.”

With an innovative touch screen, the easy-to-use Costa Express machines serve barista quality, machine crafted coffee, for busy people looking for a great-tasting on-the-go coffee.

Also Costa Coffee Club members are encouraged to scan their Costa Coffee Club app upon collection of their free drink for a chance to enter a prize draw, with a top prize of free Costa Coffee for a year.

Consumers who aren’t already members of the Costa Coffee Club can download the app and sign up to Costa Coffee Club until Monday, September 30 receiving 100 sign up points - worth £1 towards another free coffee.

Situated in locations such as petrol forecourts and convenience stores across the UK, consumers can find their nearest Costa Express here.