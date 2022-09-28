Workers at The Lupset on Horbury Road, Wakefield.

The Lupset, also known as The Lupset Hotel, closed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and never reopened.

In August, owners of the pub, Green King, applied for planning permission to Wakefield Council to make alterations to its seating and lobbies in the main and rear entrances.

The pub also requested permission to build a new fixed carvery unit.

A Greene King spokesperson previously said: “We have plans to update and reopen The Lupset. It's early days at the moment, but we hope to share more details in the future.”

A new social media account for the pub has been created with a statement mentioning that the pub is due to reopen in November, although Greene King has not yet confirmed the authenticity of the page.

The statement reads: “We’re delighted to announce The Lupset will be reopening in mid-November, ready for the FIFA World Cup and the festive season.

“Over the upcoming weeks, we will be posting refurbishment updates, vacancies, meeting the team and lots more.”

Residents and councillors are welcoming the reopening of the pub.

Lupset and Thornes councillor Michael Graham previously said: “Sadly, we continue to see many pubs close right across the country.

"It’s good to hear that Greene King have applied to make alterations to The Lupset Hotel.

"Last year, Greene King were unable to confirm the long-term future of the pub due to Covid.

"This is welcome news for everyone who wanted to see a return.”