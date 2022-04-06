Council announces funding to protect endangered birds

Chris Swaine and Stuart Saxton with swift boxes.

It is investing in 31 swift boxes and other materials to help the birds nest and is working with Wakefield and District Swift Group to identify suitable sites.

Last year swifts were added to the red list on the Birds of Conservation Concern report which highlights Britain’s most endangered birds. Swift populations have fallen by 58% since 1995.

Interested residents and business are now being invited to come forward to offer a space for a swift box.

The Swift Group will then assess properties for their suitability, taking into consideration various factors, including the location of existing swift colonies and whether the birds would have a clear flight path to the box.

If a property is considered suitable the box will be supplied free of charge but residents may be required to play swift calls to attract the birds.

The Swift Group will fit the boxes and are making nest cups to fit inside the eaves of properties.

Chris Swaine, from Wakefield and District Swift Group, said: “We’re really pleased to have the Council’s support in helping protect our swift population.

“Swift populations have declined drastically in the last 20 years and one of the reasons is that renovating older buildings can remove suitable nest sites.

“Putting a box under your eaves or high on a gable end can give them a safe home to raise their young, year after year, and help change the fate of these iconic birds.

“Before 2018 there were no swifts on my street, and now we have eight pairs.

“There is no other bird that puts on a show around your house like a swift.”

Glynn Humphries, Corporate Director for Communities, Environment and Climate Change at Wakefield Council, said: “We are committed to improving biodiversity across the district and I want to thank Wakefield and District Swift Group for working with us on this project.

“I hope people will get involved, to ensure swifts continue to be part of our natural habitat.

“Swifts are a delight to watch and it’s very satisfying to see them return to the same location year after year, once the box is established.

“Swifts arrive in Britain in May and stay for three months before migrating to Africa. They mate for life and return year after year to the same nest site.

“They are the fastest of all birds in level flight, due to their long narrow wings. They almost never land, except at their nest sites, and can even sleep on the wing.”