Council car park charges set to increase in April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The local authority also intends to increase prices for on-street parking in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract.

It is the first time parking prices in the district have been increased in eight years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said it has been left with “no choice” but to put up prices due to financial challenges.

It is the first time parking prices in the district have been increased in eight years.

From April 2, one-hour charges in almost all council car parks in Wakefield will increase from 90p to £1.20p.

An hour’s parking will rise from 70p to £1 in Pontefract and Castleford.

It will increase from 40p to 60p in Normanton, South Elmsall and Ossett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-hour on-street rate will increase from 90p to £1.20p in Wakefield and from 70p to £1 in Pontefract and Castleford.

The council announced its intention to put up parking rates when the 2024/25 budget was approved last month.

The increase is among a number of revenue-generating measures designed to plug a £33m funding gap over the next financial year.

Gary Blenkinsop, the council’s service director for environment, streetscene and climate change, said: “Increasing parking charges is always a decision we’d prefer not to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve not increased charges since 2016 and even with new prices, the district remains one of the cheapest places to park in the region.

“Parking revenue helps support the maintenance of our car parks as well as helping to look after our road network.

“The financial challenges we, and all councils are facing, mean that we are left with no choice but to increase income to help deliver essential services.”

Parking charges were reintroduced at most council car parks last April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two hours’ free parking had been in place at off-street car parks since the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

Full list of new off-street car parking charges from April 2.

Wakefield

Up to 1 hour £1.20p

Up to 2 hours £2,20p

Up to 4 hours ££3.80p

Over 4 hours £6.90p

Upper Warrengate, Wakefield

Up to 1 hour 60p

Up to 2 hours £1.20p

Pontefract and Castleford

Up to 1 hour £1

Up to 2 hours £1.60p

Up to 4 hours £2.60p

Over 4 hours £5.20p

Normanton, South Elmsall and Ossett

Up to 1 hour 60p

Up to 2 hours 90p

Up to 4 hours £1.80p

Over 4 hours £3.60p

List of on-street parking charges from April 2.

Wakefield

30 minutes £1

1 hour £1.20p

2 hours £2.20p

4 hours £3.80p

Over 4 hours£6.90p

Pontefract and Castleford

30 minutes 70p

1 hour £1

2 hours £1.60p

4 hours £2.60p