Council car park charges set to increase in April
The local authority also intends to increase prices for on-street parking in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract.
It is the first time parking prices in the district have been increased in eight years.
The council said it has been left with “no choice” but to put up prices due to financial challenges.
From April 2, one-hour charges in almost all council car parks in Wakefield will increase from 90p to £1.20p.
An hour’s parking will rise from 70p to £1 in Pontefract and Castleford.
It will increase from 40p to 60p in Normanton, South Elmsall and Ossett.
The one-hour on-street rate will increase from 90p to £1.20p in Wakefield and from 70p to £1 in Pontefract and Castleford.
The council announced its intention to put up parking rates when the 2024/25 budget was approved last month.
The increase is among a number of revenue-generating measures designed to plug a £33m funding gap over the next financial year.
Gary Blenkinsop, the council’s service director for environment, streetscene and climate change, said: “Increasing parking charges is always a decision we’d prefer not to make.
“We’ve not increased charges since 2016 and even with new prices, the district remains one of the cheapest places to park in the region.
“Parking revenue helps support the maintenance of our car parks as well as helping to look after our road network.
“The financial challenges we, and all councils are facing, mean that we are left with no choice but to increase income to help deliver essential services.”
Parking charges were reintroduced at most council car parks last April.
Two hours’ free parking had been in place at off-street car parks since the start of the pandemic in April 2020.
Full list of new off-street car parking charges from April 2.
Wakefield
Up to 1 hour £1.20p
Up to 2 hours £2,20p
Up to 4 hours ££3.80p
Over 4 hours £6.90p
Upper Warrengate, Wakefield
Up to 1 hour 60p
Up to 2 hours £1.20p
Pontefract and Castleford
Up to 1 hour £1
Up to 2 hours £1.60p
Up to 4 hours £2.60p
Over 4 hours £5.20p
Normanton, South Elmsall and Ossett
Up to 1 hour 60p
Up to 2 hours 90p
Up to 4 hours £1.80p
Over 4 hours £3.60p
List of on-street parking charges from April 2.
Wakefield
30 minutes £1
1 hour £1.20p
2 hours £2.20p
4 hours £3.80p
Over 4 hours£6.90p
Pontefract and Castleford
30 minutes 70p
1 hour £1
2 hours £1.60p
4 hours £2.60p
Over 4 hours£5.20p