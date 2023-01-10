Council close to joining climate action ‘A list’ as deputy leader reveals plans for two major solar farms

Wakefield Council has come close to joining an ‘A list’ of authorities across the world leading the way on climate action.The council has been given an A- rating for 2022 by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions.A CDP rating is seen as a ‘gold standard’ of performance in relation to climate change.Organisations from over 90 countries disclose through CDP on an annual basis.The CDP report for 2022 states that Wakefield has “demonstrated best practice standards” and has “set ambitious goals”.Wakefield’s rating is higher than the regional average of C and the global average of D.Leeds City Council has been recognised as one of 122 city authorities across the world to make the A list.Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s deputy leader with responsibility for climate change, said he was pleased with the CDP rating but hopes to join the neighbouring authority on the A list in 2023.He said: “It’s a vindication of the work that Wakefield has been doing on the climate agenda.“We have improved significantly over the last few years so it is good to see that we are making progress.”Wakefield Council declared a climate emergency in May 2019 and issued a pledge to become a carbon neutral council by 2030.It is hoped the whole of the district can achieve the same goal by 2038.Coun Hemingway explained why climate change continues to be high on the council’s agenda.He said: “I think we have seen in recent months and recent years the impact that climate change is going to have.“It is not just a moral issue around the world but also locally.“We are going to have more impacts from flooding, we are going to see heat waves that will lead to excess deaths and discomfort for lots of people and disruption in terms of food supplies and climate refugees.“All sorts of impacts are going to affect people across the world, but also here in Wakefield.“As a council we have got a responsibility to play our part to reduce emissions.“It is about seizing the opportunities of the green economy, because we know that business and government are shifting out towards more stable industries and green jobs.“If we miss the boat as an authority then we won’t get those jobs and we won’t be in a position to seize those opportunities.“So it’s both moral and pragmatic.”Coun Hemingway said air quality, particularly around schools, and the preservation of nature continue to be key concerns for residents.He said: “Younger people, in particular, are worried about the future and what it brings, and whether there will be the same opportunities and chances for them on a planet that is approaching a critical point in many respects.“So much nature has been lost through development, pollution, and climate change.”Coun Hemingway said he believes the 2030 carbon neutral target is a realistic one as the local authority presses ahead with an ambitious climate programme.Projects include exploring the possibility of developing two major council-owned solar parks to provide two-thirds of the authority’s energy requirements.He explained: “We have reduced our emissions by around 18 per cent.“At the moment, we are delivering a number of key projects, such as LED street lighting, which has saved several thousands of tonnes of Co2.“It is also another example where it saves money for the taxpayer, so it has two benefits.“We have secured £2m of Government funding for solar and heat insulation on council buildings.“This winter we will have planted the 100,000th tree as part of the White Rose Forest programme.“That off-sets carbon but it also creates beautiful green spaces for people to enjoy.“A lot of the climate work has two benefits – it’s not just the emissions reduction.“It is also what it brings in terms of benefits for health and nature.”The council is also creating an electric vehicle charging network with dozens of points around the district.In November last year, senior councillors approved an £8.8m project to replace its fleet of petrol and diesel cars and vans with electric vehicles.Council staff drive over 500 vehicles and operate more than 600 other pieces of equipment, such as tractors and ride-on mowers.The authority is currently testing a battery-powered refuse collection vehicle in the hope that larger diesel vehicles can also be replaced.Coun Hemingway continued: “There is a lot of really good stuff going on at the moment.“This year and next year we are really pushing our two large solar farms.“We are keen to have robust community engagement to ensure they are viable.”Ossett and a former coalfield site between Hemsworth and South Kirby have been identified as possible locations for the solar farms.Coun Hemingway explained: “We are hoping those sites will cover two-thirds of the council’s energy requirements.“In the current climate, with energy bills and costs going through the roof, it would provide energy security for the council.“But we also want to really push the social value of those contracts.“Can we reinvest some of the money to tackle fuel poverty and help residents and nature as a result of that?”In addition to the 2030 council target, it is hoped that the entire district could become carbon neutral by 2038.The target is in line with West Yorkshire Combined Authority and is 12 years ahead of the national goal. Coun Hemingway said: “We recognise that for the wider district – every business and every citizen – it is much more of a challenge.“We think we need more money from Government and the Combined Authority to deliver that.“But we are still working towards it and are ambitious for it.”“We are planning to hold a district-wide climate summit in March for all businesses, organisation and residents to come together to work towards that 2038 action plan.“We are hoping that will be a big event to kick-start the wider work for the district.”