Senior councillors agreed the handover – expected to cost the local authority around £475,000 – to prevent the regeneration of Wakefield’s civic quarter from stalling after the project was described as ‘financially unviable’.

Leeds-based developer Rushbond has been appointed to carry out projects designed to transform the historic area into a new neighbourhood, building homes and new public facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans include converting the former police station on Wood Street into apartments and building houses on council-owned car parks at Rishworth Street and Gills Yard.

Wakefield Council has agreed to transfer ownership of the city’s coroner’s court and historic Crown court buildings to a private developer.

The 200-year-old Grade II former Crown Court building is due to be transformed into a public events space.

The coroner’s building, on Northgate, looks likely to be converted into a hotel or apartments.

Since March 2021, the council and the developer have entered into legal agreements over the different sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Rushbond has told the council that, under the current terms, the overall scheme is “financially unviable”.

The coroner’s building, on Northgate, looks likely to be converted into a hotel or apartments.

A report states: “This is due to the current economic climate, additional abnormal costs, increased construction costs and reduction in housing outputs.”

The original number of residential properties across all housing schemes had been 93 but has been reduced to 63.

At a meeting on Tuesday (June 13) cabinet members agreed to Rushbond’s request that the coroner’s building, valued at £470,000, be transferred to the firm at ‘nil consideration.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet also agreed to transfer the freehold of the Crown court building to Rushbond instead of entering into a two-year lease, as originally agreed.

Plans include converting the former police station on Wood Street into apartments and building houses on council-owned car parks at Rishworth Street and Gills Yard.

Rushbond requested two other council-owned properties, listed buildings on Bond Terrace, be transfered to them.

The developer has agreed to acquire those properties at the market value of £270,000.

The report states: “Given the current economic climate and other financial considerations, it is not considered value for money to refuse this request.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we are not able to proceed with the preferred option, Rushbond may choose to terminate the agreements.

“An opportunity to regenerate the civic quarter could be missed.

“The council’s reputation could be brought into disrepute if it failed to protect its historic buildings and a place to invest.”

The report refers to the ‘financial risk’ of £475,000 associated with the decision, stating: “This would however be offset by any future liabilities associated with the running, maintenance and/or enhancement of those buildings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Graham, cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, told the meeting: “We need to have more people living in the city, working here, shopping here, making it their home.

“Unfortunately, we know that over the pandemic and after that, the cost of everything has gone up.

“The project, the way it sits at the moment, is unviable.

“We need to make it viable again.

“This is about making some changes to the heads of terms that will enable us to get on with this job.

“We don’t want to park this. We must continue with the regeneration of this city and we are going to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “I think we just need to crack on as much as we can.

“We talk about these schemes and it seems to take forever.

“Time is of the essence now.”

Projects forming part of the Wakefield civic quarter regeneration scheme include:

*Former Wood Street police station:

Planning permission was granted last December to build 33 flats at the former station, which dates back to 1908.

Properties will be built on all four floors, with a communal garden at the rear, plus a gym and cycles storage area in the basement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apartments will also be built in the adjoining former ‘Superintendents house’.

An annexe, which was built in the 1930s for public health offices of the old West Riding County Council, is to be renovated for either office or residential use.

The main work on the site is due to start in September.

* Rishworth Street and Gills Yard

Nine three-bedroom townhouses are proposed to be built behind the police station at Gills Yard.

Part of the existing car park is to be retained for private parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third part of the scheme is to redevelop the public car park on Rishworth Street.

Two rows of terraced houses are proposed.

The first, Gills Mews, is to front on to Rishworth Street and comprises a row of 12 townhouses.

A second row of eight two-storey properties will form Gills Place.

Both car parks will permanently close from midnight on Sunday June 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushbond was chosen to deliver the project after a tendering process.

*Old Crown Court

Work to convert Wakefield’s historic Crown Court building into a performing arts space is expected to get underway this summer.

The 200 year-old building has been unused for more then three decades but plans are in place to turn it into a multi-use facility to include a cafe and marketing suite.

The building, on Wood Street, was built in 1810 in the neo-Greek style and extended in 1849 and 1850.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been derelict since it closed in 1992 but was due to be reopened after being bought by the council.

*Coroner's Court:

Plans have been submitted to convert the Grade II listed building on Northgate into a hotel or 12 apartments. A report in 2021 described the building as "no longer for purpose" as it does not comply with disabled access laws. More than 800 inquests a year are heard at the building, making it one of the busiest courts of its kind in the country. The council decided against modernising the venue as costs were estimated to be well in excess of £1m.