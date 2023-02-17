Wakefield Council leader Coun Denise Jeffery cut a ribbon to open Recent Beans at Upper Westgate.

It’s the firm’s second branch after Recent Bean first opened in Queen's Mill, Castleford, in 2020.

Coun Jeffery said: “I am really pleased Wakefield Council has been able to support Recent Beans to expand and the new roastery is a great addition to our city centre.

Coun Denise Jeffery cuts the ribbon at Recent Beans in Wakefield with Gaz Poole (left) and Barry Back

“From grants to support the purchasing of equipment to property searching, this is a great example of how we can work with business to boost our local economy and bring another great brand to our city centre.”

Gaz Poole, director of Recent Beans, added: “We are really pleased with the support we’ve had from the council to open a new branch welcoming customers who can enjoy fresh, barista style coffee, purchase our freshly roasted beans and see demonstrations of how we prepare the beans.”

Upper Westgate is at the centre of a £3.8m High Street Heritage Action Zones transformation project co-funded by Wakefield Council and Historic England to preserve the buildings for future generations.

The scheme offers grants to owners of historic buildings along the street to repair and revitalise their buildings and includes a cultural programme, all with the idea to improve Wakefield in ways that benefit everyone.

Coun Denise Jeffery at Recent Beans opening in Upper Westgate, Wakefield

An outdoor art trail that opened last year includes Recent Beans where a side of the building is home to a series of colourful works.

Artist Ekaterina Sheath took inspiration from the area’s rich industrial heritage, architecture and from stories collected from local people and businesses to create a temporary outdoor trail around this part of the city centre.

A wide range of help and support is available from the council to support business of all sizes, from startups, to established businesses, and those looking to grow.

For details of the help available, visit: https://www.wakefieldfirst.com/

The High Street Heritage Action Zones project is part of the Wakefield Masterplan, for more see: www.wakefield.gov.uk/WakefieldMasterplan

