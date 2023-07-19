Council leader Denise Jeffery makes “unreserved” double yellow lines parking apology over images posted online

Denise Jeffery made the statement after social images of the alleged traffic rules breach were made public by her Tory opponent.

Conservative group leader Nadeem Ahmed today (July 19) put pictures on his Facebook page which appear to show Coun Jeffery’s Mini illegally parked in Wakefield city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is unclear when the images were taken but Coun Jeffery has accepted that the vehicle “looks like” one she has previously owned.

Conservative group leader Nadeem Ahmed today (July 19) put pictures on his Facebook page which appear to show Coun Jeffery’s Mini illegally parked in Wakefield city centre.

The leader of the Labour-run council said she has also reported herself to parking services and would be paying a parking fine in full.

Coun Ahmed’s Facebook post includes the comment: “When the Labour leader of Wakefield Council thinks it ok to park ILLEGALLY on double yellow lines but cancels 2 hours of free parking in Wakefield City for residents…”

The images appear to show the vehicle double parked on Southgate, close to the entrance of The Ridings shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Coun Jeffery said: “This is not a recent photograph.

Denise Jeffery made the statement after social images of the alleged traffic rules breach were made public by her Tory opponent.

“I have not driven that car for well over a year but accept that it does look like my previous car.

“I do apologise unreservedly.

“I’ve reported it to parking services and they will be issuing me with a fine.

“I will of course be paying the full penalty.”

Coun Ahmed’s Facebook post includes the comment: “When the Labour leader of Wakefield Council thinks it ok to park ILLEGALLY on double yellow lines but cancels 2 hours of free parking in Wakefield City for residents…”

Coun Ahmed told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he had been contacted by a member of the public who took the images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Ahmed said Coun Jeffery was spotted parking the vehicle before going shopping at the M&S store in The Ridings.

Coun Ahmed said: “This shows a brazen disregard for the rules.

“Coun Jeffery may now be referring herself to parking services but she should not have done it in the first place.

The images appear to show the vehicle double parked on Southgate, close to the entrance of The Ridings shopping centre.

“People have had enough of politicians, whether it be former Prime Minister Boris Johnson breaking covid lockdown rules, MPs or local councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It gives us all a bad name, whether we are Conservative, Labour or any other political party.

“People are left with the impression that it is one rule of us and one rule for everyone else.

“It brings our institutions into disrepute.

“I am sharing these pictures because I would rightly expect them (Labour) to do the same if it was me who did it.”

Parking charges were reintroduced at Wakefield council-run car parks in April this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two hours’ free parking has been in place at many of the district’s off-street car parks since the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

The local authority brought back the charge to make savings to tackle a £24m budget shortfall.

Announcing the reintroduction of the fees earlier this year, Coun Jeffery said: “It is disappointing that we are in this position today.“We are so proud that we could offer, for business people and people coming into our town

centres, free parking across our district.

“I think it made a massive difference.

“If we had not had all these horrendous cuts by this Conservative government we would not be in this situation.

“I feel really sad today that we have to do this.