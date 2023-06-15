Council leaders demand government action over ‘mixed messages’ on levelling up plans

Wakefield Council’s three funding bids were snubbed in the last round of levelling up funding in January.

Levelling up secretary Michael Gove then invited the council to become a ‘levelling up partner’ in March.

It came after the government identified Wakefield as one of 20 areas across the country as most in need over the next two years.

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery and Michael Graham, cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, have written to levelling up secretary Michael Gove demanding answers.

Three months on, the council leaders say the initiative has been “slow to take shape” and needs to be “properly defined”.

Coun Jeffery said: “Investment into our communities is essential as part of our aspirations to spread opportunity to every part of our district.

“We have huge ambitions that will transform the district for residents and businesses.

Coun Graham said: “We want everyone, no matter where they are, to have access to great facilities and to live in a community they can continue to be proud of."

“But without the funding we cannot drive our plans forward, and that’s why the mixed messages and lack of information coming from government is so damaging.

“We need clarity on if, and when, future funding will be made available.

“There needs to be a fairer process in place, based on need, than we’ve seen before.

“No more expectation that local areas should compete against each other for limited funds.”

In January, the council lost out on a £20m bid to help bring jobs to South Kirkby and an £18m proposal to help regenerate Knottingley.

It was hoped the funding would have paid for a purpose-built facility to support higher and further education in the creative industries sector.

South Kirkby’s bid also proposed a ‘gateway and greening project’ to improve the local environment.

In Knottingley, residents were hoping the funding would improve the Hill Top shopping area by boosting recreational and family leisure activities.

The council’s letter outlines the importance for places which were unsuccessful in the last round of bids to be at the heart of any upcoming discussions.

Coun Jeffery added: “We are urging the government to recognise the importance of providing funding to help Knottingley and South Kirkby and to give us the chance to secure further investment that would make a major difference in our towns.”

“But we now have huge concerns that our selection as a levelling up partner may not actually lead to anything material for Wakefield.

“The programme has been slow to take shape and to be properly defined.

“At the moment it seems to be yet another example of the government not delivering for our district.

“I’d urge the government to clarify what funding we will get as part of our levelling up partnership, to help us move forward with the ambitious and exciting plans that we have.”

