News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Council made ‘right decision’ not to buy The Ridings shopping centre, leader says

Wakefield Council made the ‘right decision’ not to buy The Ridings shopping centre, the local authority’s leader has said.
By Tony Gardner
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The council backed out of acquiring the shopping centre ten months ago.

The Labour-run council had been considering taking control of the centre as part of its ‘masterplan’ regeneration project.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But senior councillors withdrew from the acquisition last December, saying it was “not the time or the place” to buy the centre due to financial pressures.

Wakefield Council made the ‘right decision’ not to buy The Ridings shopping centre, the local authority’s leader has said.Wakefield Council made the ‘right decision’ not to buy The Ridings shopping centre, the local authority’s leader has said.
Wakefield Council made the ‘right decision’ not to buy The Ridings shopping centre, the local authority’s leader has said.
Most Popular

Cabinet members instead agreed try to find a third-party buyer and work in partnership to redevelop The Ridings.

The centre was then bought by Yorkshire-based businessman Zahid Iqbal in March.

Council leader Denise Jeffery told a full council meeting how she had recently been invited to open a new area at the centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I was very pleased to open The Ridings play area last week.

Wakefield Council Denise Jeffery with The Ridings’ owner, Zahid Iqbal.Wakefield Council Denise Jeffery with The Ridings’ owner, Zahid Iqbal.
Wakefield Council Denise Jeffery with The Ridings’ owner, Zahid Iqbal.

“They have spent thousands of pounds on a fabulous indoor play area.

“It was great to see so many young children with their mums and dads, all queuing up to use this facility.

“Quite honestly, The Ridings is now buzzing.

“I think we made the right decision not to buy it.

“The fact is, a business owner has bought it and he is making such a difference.

“We are working in partnership with him.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Celebrations are planned to mark the Ridings’ 40th anniversary next month.

Coun Nadeem Ahmed, leader of the Conservative opposition group, said: “I thought the Ridings was finished. That was my personal view.

“But I think, from going in there recently and seeing the independent shops arrive in the city centre, shows us that Wakefield has got a lot of life left in it.

“We need to make sure we are encouraging people into the city centre in whatever way we can.”

Related topics:Wakefield CouncilDenise JefferyRidingsNadeem AhmedLabourYorkshireWakefield