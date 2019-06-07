Council’s apology for delay in improving Anglers Country Park cafe

Work is expected to begin on improving the café at Anglers Country Park - and Wakefield Council has apologised over the delay.

Despite plans being outline, the cafe at Wintersett has been shut for more than eight months and led to some questioning whether it will remain shut.

But Tom Stannard, Wakefield Council's corporate director for regeneration and economic growth, said: "The plan for hte new and improved cafe at Anglers Country Park is still going ahead and work is expected to be completed by the beginning of August.

"We're sorry for the delay and hope visitors will bear with us, as the new cafe will be a great addition to what is already a fantastic country park.

"Unfortunately, the project has taken longer than originally planned due to a decision to make improvements to the reception area at Anglers to improve visitor accessibility to the cafe."