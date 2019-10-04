‘Council’s gravestone policy must change’ says former Wakefield mineworker

<iframe style="width:100%;height:100%;position:absolute;left:0px;top:0px;overflow:hidden" frameborder="0" type="text/html" ads-params="8057/wakefield.jp/pgid%253D110033136%2526pageType%253DVideo%2526section%253Dnews%252Cpeople%2526sponsored%253Dfalse"></div> <script> (function(w, d, s, u, n, i, f, g, e, c) { w.WDMObject = n; w[n] = w[n] || function() { (w[n].q = w[n].q || []).push(arguments); }; w[n].l = 1 * new Date(); w[n].i = i; w[n].f = f; w[n].g = g; e = d.createElement(s); e.async = 1; e.src = u; c = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; c.parentNode.insertBefore(e, c); })(window, document, "script", "//api.dmcdn.net/pxl/cpe/client.min.js", "cpe", "5d402ce2892f9f0d4c24c97b"); </script> </div> </header> <aside class="aside article__aside"> <div class="article__meta u-clearfix"> <!-- Article Byline --> <div class="article-meta__byline "> <div class="article-meta__byline-info-container"> <div class="article-meta__byline-name-container" title="by James Carney" rel="author"> <h4 class="article-meta__byline-name">James Carney</h4> </div> <div class="article-meta__byline-contact-list"> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Article Timestamp --> <div class="article-meta__timestamp article-meta__timestamp--same-day"> <time class="article-meta__timestamp-item" datetime="Friday 04 October 2019" pubdate=""> <span class="article-meta__timestamp-label">Published:</span> <span class="article-meta__timestamp-time">09:41</span> <span class="article-meta__timestamp-date">Friday 04 October 2019</span> </time> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="/assets/script/minified/jpdna.sharetool.min.js?v=555"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="/assets/script/jp-coremetrics-shareWidget.js?v=555"></script> <div class=" article-sharetool article-sharetool--small"> <div class="article-sharetool__title">Share this article</div> <ul id="shareTool" class="article-sharetool__list"> <li class="article-sharetool__item"> <a role="button" title="Share on Facebook" class="article-sharetool__facebook" id="sharetool_facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wakefieldexpress.co.uk%2Fnews%2Fpeople%2Fcouncil-s-gravestone-policy-must-change-says-former-wakefield-mineworker-1-10033136" target="_blank" data-provider="facebook" data-base-share-url="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=" data-window-height="500" data-window-width="500" data-url-to-share="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/council-s-gravestone-policy-must-change-says-former-wakefield-mineworker-1-10033136"> <span class="article-sharetool__icon"> <svg class="article-sharetool__icon-facebook article-sharetool_icon--jpdna" id="Layer_1" version="1.1" viewBox="0 0 67 67" xml:space="preserve" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"> <path d="M29.765,50.32h6.744V33.998h4.499l0.596-5.624h-5.095 l0.007-2.816c0-1.466,0.14-2.253,2.244-2.253h2.812V17.68h-4.5c-5.405,0-7.307,2.729-7.307,7.317v3.377h-3.369v5.625h3.369V50.32z M34,64C17.432,64,4,50.568,4,34C4,17.431,17.432,4,34,4s30,13.431,30,30C64,50.568,50.568,64,34,64z" style="fill-rule:evenodd;clip-rule:evenodd;fill:#3A589B;"/> </svg> <svg class="article-sharetool_icon--legacy" version="1.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" width="28" height="28" viewBox="0 0 155.139 155.139" style="enable-background:new 0 0 155.139 155.139;" xml:space="preserve"> <g> <path id="f_1_" style="fill:#fff;" d="M89.584,155.139V84.378h23.742l3.562-27.585H89.584V39.184 c0-7.984,2.208-13.425,13.67-13.425l14.595-0.006V1.08C115.325,0.752,106.661,0,96.577,0C75.52,0,61.104,12.853,61.104,36.452 v20.341H37.29v27.585h23.814v70.761H89.584z"/> </g> </svg> </span> </a> </li> <li class="article-sharetool__item"> <a role="button" title="Share on Twitter" class="article-sharetool__twitter" id="sharetool_twitter" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=%E2%80%98Council%E2%80%99s+gravestone+policy+must+change%E2%80%99+says+former+Wakefield+mineworker&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wakefieldexpress.co.uk%2Fnews%2Fpeople%2Fcouncil-s-gravestone-policy-must-change-says-former-wakefield-mineworker-1-10033136" target="_blank" data-provider="twitter" data-base-share-url="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=" data-window-height="300" data-window-width="500" data-tweet-text="‘Council’s gravestone policy must change’ says former Wakefield mineworker" data-share-link="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/council-s-gravestone-policy-must-change-says-former-wakefield-mineworker-1-10033136"> <span class="article-sharetool__icon"> <svg class="article-sharetool__icon-twitter article-sharetool_icon--jpdna" id="Layer_1" version="1.1" viewBox="0 0 67 67" xml:space="preserve" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"> <path style="fill-rule:evenodd;clip-rule:evenodd;fill:#598DCA;" d="M38.167,22.283c-2.619,0.953-4.274,3.411-4.086,6.101 l0.063,1.038l-1.048-0.127c-3.813-0.487-7.145-2.139-9.974-4.915l-1.383-1.377l-0.356,1.017c-0.754,2.267-0.272,4.661,1.299,6.271 c0.838,0.89,0.649,1.017-0.796,0.487c-0.503-0.169-0.943-0.296-0.985-0.233c-0.146,0.149,0.356,2.076,0.754,2.839 c0.545,1.06,1.655,2.097,2.871,2.712l1.027,0.487l-1.215,0.021c-1.173,0-1.215,0.021-1.089,0.467 c0.419,1.377,2.074,2.839,3.918,3.475l1.299,0.444l-1.131,0.678c-1.676,0.976-3.646,1.526-5.616,1.567 C20.775,43.256,20,43.341,20,43.405c0,0.211,2.557,1.397,4.044,1.864c4.463,1.377,9.765,0.783,13.746-1.568 c2.829-1.674,5.657-5,6.978-8.221c0.713-1.715,1.425-4.851,1.425-6.354c0-0.975,0.063-1.102,1.236-2.267 c0.692-0.678,1.341-1.419,1.467-1.631c0.21-0.403,0.188-0.403-0.88-0.043c-1.781,0.636-2.033,0.551-1.152-0.402 c0.649-0.678,1.425-1.907,1.425-2.267c0-0.063-0.314,0.042-0.671,0.233c-0.377,0.212-1.215,0.53-1.844,0.72l-1.131,0.361l-1.027-0.7 c-0.566-0.381-1.361-0.805-1.781-0.932C40.766,21.902,39.131,21.944,38.167,22.283z M34,64C17.432,64,4,50.568,4,34 C4,17.431,17.432,4,34,4s30,13.431,30,30C64,50.568,50.568,64,34,64z"/> </svg> <svg class="article-sharetool_icon--legacy" version="1.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" width="28" height="28" viewBox="0 0 612 612" style="enable-background:new 0 0 612 612;" xml:space="preserve"> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#fff;" d="M612,116.258c-22.525,9.981-46.694,16.75-72.088,19.772c25.929-15.527,45.777-40.155,55.184-69.411 c-24.322,14.379-51.169,24.82-79.775,30.48c-22.907-24.437-55.49-39.658-91.63-39.658c-69.334,0-125.551,56.217-125.551,125.513 c0,9.828,1.109,19.427,3.251,28.606C197.065,206.32,104.556,156.337,42.641,80.386c-10.823,18.51-16.98,40.078-16.98,63.101 c0,43.559,22.181,81.993,55.835,104.479c-20.575-0.688-39.926-6.348-56.867-15.756v1.568c0,60.806,43.291,111.554,100.693,123.104 c-10.517,2.83-21.607,4.398-33.08,4.398c-8.107,0-15.947-0.803-23.634-2.333c15.985,49.907,62.336,86.199,117.253,87.194 c-42.947,33.654-97.099,53.655-155.916,53.655c-10.134,0-20.116-0.612-29.944-1.721c55.567,35.681,121.536,56.485,192.438,56.485 c230.948,0,357.188-191.291,357.188-357.188l-0.421-16.253C573.872,163.526,595.211,141.422,612,116.258z"/> </g> </g> </svg> </span> </a> </li> <li class="article-sharetool__item"> <a role="button" title="Share via email" class="article-sharetool__email" id="sharetool_email" href="mailto:?subject=‘Council’s gravestone policy must change’ says former Wakefield mineworker&body=https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/council-s-gravestone-policy-must-change-says-former-wakefield-mineworker-1-10033136" data-provider="email" data-base-share-url="mailto:?" data-email-subject="‘Council’s gravestone policy must change’ says former Wakefield mineworker" data-email-body="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/council-s-gravestone-policy-must-change-says-former-wakefield-mineworker-1-10033136"> <span class="article-sharetool__icon"> <svg class="article-sharetool_icon--jpdna" version="1.1" id="Layer_1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewBox="0 0 34 34" s xml:space="preserve"> <path class="st0" fill="#7F807E" d="M17,34c9.4,0,17-7.6,17-17c0-9.4-7.6-17-17-17C7.6,0,0,7.6,0,17C0,26.4,7.6,34,17,34"/> <g> <g> <path fill="#FFFFFF" class="st1" d="M26.7,9.7c0,4.9,0,9.7,0,14.6c-6.5,0-12.9,0-19.4,0c0-4.9,0-9.7,0-14.6C13.8,9.7,20.2,9.7,26.7,9.7z M9.6,11.1C9.6,11.1,9.7,11.1,9.6,11.1c2.3,2.3,4.5,4.6,6.8,6.9c0.3,0.3,0.9,0.3,1.3,0c2.3-2.3,4.5-4.5,6.8-6.8c0,0,0,0,0-0.1 C19.5,11.1,14.6,11.1,9.6,11.1z M9.6,23c4.9,0,9.8,0,14.8,0c-1.6-1.7-3.2-3.3-4.9-5c0,0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1c-0.3,0.3-0.6,0.6-0.8,0.8 c-0.9,0.9-2.3,0.9-3.2,0c-0.3-0.3-0.6-0.6-0.9-0.9c0,0,0,0-0.1-0.1C12.9,19.6,11.3,21.3,9.6,23z M8.7,12c0,3.3,0,6.6,0,10 c1.6-1.7,3.3-3.3,4.9-5C11.9,15.3,10.3,13.7,8.7,12z M20.5,17c1.6,1.7,3.2,3.3,4.8,5c0-3.3,0-6.6,0-9.8 C23.7,13.8,22.1,15.4,20.5,17z"/> </g> </g> </svg> <svg class="article-sharetool_icon--legacy" version="1.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" width="28" height="28" viewBox="0 0 512 512" style="enable-background:new 0 0 512 512;" xml:space="preserve"> <g> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#fff;" d="M30,92c-8,0-13,0.667-15,2s-2.333,2.833-1,4.5s4.667,4.5,10,8.5c2.667,2,4.667,3.667,6,5l226,172 l226-171l5-5c5.333-4,8.833-6.833,10.5-8.5s1.5-3.333-0.5-5s-7-2.5-15-2.5H241H30z"/> <path style="fill:#fff;" d="M0,132v254c0,7.333,3,14.833,9,22.5S21,420,27,420h458c6,0,12-3.833,18-11.5s9-15.167,9-22.5V132 L256,328L0,132z"/> </g> </g> </g> </svg> </span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> window.onload = function () { $('div[class^="article-sharetool"] a').sharetool(); }; var requestParam = "$m.request.httpRequest.getParameter('articleId')"; var index = requestParam.indexOf("-"); var conversionEventParam = "ContentId(1.10033136)"; var pointIndex = conversionEventParam.indexOf("."); var articleID = conversionEventParam.substring(pointIndex + 1, conversionEventParam.length - 1); </script> <style> .article-sharetool.article-sharetool--mobile { display: none; } </style> </div> </aside> <section class="article-section"> </section> <ev-paywall modal-size="md" modal-keyboard=“true” modal-backdrop="true"></ev-paywall> <section class="article-content" > <!-- Comments CTA --> <!-- END Comments CTA --> <div class="p402_premium"> <h3 class="article-content__lead"><!--PSTYLE=WINT_Web Intro--><p>A former mineworker said Wakefield Council’s gravestone policy needs to change after his parents’ memorial was laid down flat.</p></h3> <p>The council – and many others across the country – has a policy of laying gravestones flat if they are deemed to be unsafe.</p><div class="p402_hide"> <div id="1.10033135-0"> <figure class="article-content__image-container"> <img class="article-content__image cld-responsive" alt="Jim Doyle with his sisters, Patricia Shaw and Sandra Link at Ferrybridge Cemetery." title="Jim Doyle with his sisters, Patricia Shaw and Sandra Link at Ferrybridge Cemetery." data-src="https://images-a.jpimedia.uk/imagefetch/w_auto,f_auto,ar_3:2,q_auto:low,c_fill/if_h_lte_200,c_mfit,h_201/https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/webimage/1.10033135.1570178663!/image/image.jpg" src="" /> <figcaption class="article-content__image-caption"> <h4 class="article-content__image-caption-text">Jim Doyle with his sisters, Patricia Shaw and Sandra Link at Ferrybridge Cemetery.</h4> </figcaption> </figure> </div> </div><div class="p402_hide"> <div id="adSlotTead" class="ad-gpt adGPTTag"> </div> </div><p>Families then have to pay a fee to have them set upright again. But Jim Doyle, whose parents are buried at Ferrybridge Cemetery, said Wakefield should make itself the first district to do things differently.</p><div class="p402_hide"> <div id="adSlotArticleBody1_MobileOnly" class="ad-gpt adGPTTag"> </div> </div><p>He said: “I was gutted to see it. It’s supposed to be private. I really don’t like it and it’s out of order.</p><div class="p402_hide"> <div id="taboola-mobile-mid-article-text-links-title" class="taboola-right-rail__title"></div> <div id="taboola-mobile-mid-article-text-links" class="taboola"></div> </div><p>“Wakefield should be the first to stop this. You can’t go around destroying graves when people look after them – it’s heartbreaking.” He said he was not contacted and told the situation before the stone was laid flat. The council said it tries to make contact with relatives before it takes action.</p><p>Several families who have seen their loved ones’ headstones laid flat have contacted the Express with their frustration over the past two years.</p><p>They raised concerns of distress caused to people who might not be able to afford to have the headstone repaired.</p><p>The council said it does not make money from the policy.</p><div class="p402_hide"> <div id="adSlotArticleBody1_DesktopOnly" class="ad-gpt adGPTTag"> </div> </div><div class="p402_hide"> <div id="adSlotArticleBody2_MobileOnly" class="ad-gpt adGPTTag"> </div> </div><p>Glynn Humphries, the council’s service director for environment and streetscene, said: “It is very important that all our cemeteries are as safe as they can be for all visitors and employees.</p><p>“Like many other local authorities we have a program in place to identify headstones that are a safety hazard and there are no plans to change this approach.</p><p>“We put temporary supports in place and ask owners to make the necessary permanent repair within 12 months. We are then able to approve the repairs, free of charge.”</p><p>He said a number of headstones “weren’t repaired and these have been carefully laid down with the inscription face up”. He added: “We do take great care to make sure that the grave is in no way disturbed. We fully appreciate the sensitivity of working on a loved one’s memorial and steps have been taken to contact the relatives and carry out the necessary safety work in a respectful manner.”</p><div class="p402_hide"> <div id="adSlotArticleBody2_DesktopOnly" class="ad-gpt adGPTTag"> </div> </div><div class="p402_hide"> <div class="p402_hide"> <section class="article-suggested-group article-suggested-group--no-previous "> <div class="article-suggested-group__item-next"> <article class="article-suggested-teaser article-suggested-teaser--next"> <div class="article-suggested-teaser__image-container"> <img src="" data-src="https://images-a.jpimedia.uk/imagefetch/w_auto,f_auto,ar_3:2,q_auto:low,c_fill/if_h_lte_200,c_mfit,h_201/https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/webimage/1.10032422.1570117872!/image/image.jpg" class="article-suggested-teaser__image cld-responsive" alt="William Simpson turned 100 this week." /> <noscript> <img src="https://images-a.jpimedia.uk/imagefetch/w_auto,f_auto,ar_3:2,q_auto:low,c_fill/if_h_lte_200,c_mfit,h_201/https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/webimage/1.10032422.1570117872!/image/image.jpg" class="teaser__image" alt="William Simpson turned 100 this week." /> </noscript> </div> <div class="article-suggested-teaser__text-container"> <h3> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/former-professional-football-player-turns-100-1-10032424" class="article-suggested-teaser__heading js-ellipsize"> Former professional football player turns 100 </a> </h3> </div> <span class="article-suggested-teaser__nav-flag background-primary"><svg version="1.1" id="Layer_1" class="background-primary complement-fill" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewBox="0 0 21.2 26.4" enable-background="new 0 0 21.2 26.4" xml:space="preserve"> <g> <path d="M21,12.9C16.6,8.7,7.6,0,7.6,0L0,0c0,0,9.1,8.8,13.7,13.3C9.3,17.7,0.3,26.4,0.3,26.4l7.2,0 c0,0,5.2-5,7.6-7.3c2-2,4-3.9,6.1-5.9C21.1,13.1,21,13,21,12.9z"/> </g> </svg></span> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/former-professional-football-player-turns-100-1-10032424" class="article-suggested-teaser__link-primary"></a> </article> </div> </section> </div> <script> var Coremetrics = Coremetrics || {}; Coremetrics.articleTeaserEventID = "WEEO | Article Teaser"; Coremetrics.articleTeaserEventCatID = "WEEO | Article Teaser"; </script> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">try { _402_Show(); } catch(e) {}</script> <span id="article__content-bottom"></span> </section> <section class="section article__section"> <div class="second-slot"> <span class="nativeAdArticle" style="float: left;" data-size="1x2" data-unitname="/3948/wakefield.jp/native" data-label="Article" data-categories="" data-status="enabled" data-dfpId="8057" data-overlay="" data-dfpSiteCode="wakefield.jp" data-isResponsiveSite="true" > </span> <div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails-title" class="taboola-right-rail__title"></div> <div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails" class="taboola"></div> <div id="taboola-mobile-below-article-thumbnails-title" class="taboola-right-rail__title"></div> <div id="taboola-mobile-below-article-thumbnails" class="taboola"></div> <div id="adSlotAside4" class="ad-gpt adGPTTag"> </div> </section> </article> <script type="text/javascript" src="/assets/script/minified/article-responsive-min.js?v=555"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="/assets/script/minified/sharetool-animation.min.js?v=555"></script> </main> <!-- thirdSlot --> <aside class="article-aside"> <div class="third-slot article-third-slot"> <div id="adSlotAside1" data-sticky="true" class="ad-gpt adGPTTag"> </div> <div id="taboola-right-rail-thumbnails-title" class="taboola-right-rail__title"></div> <div id="taboola-right-rail-thumbnails" class="taboola"></div> <section id="trendingStories1" class="trending-stories trending-stories--vertical u-hide@mobile u-show@tablet u-show@desktop"> <h2 class="widget-title">Trending</h2> <ol class="trending-stories__list" role="list"> <li class="trending-stories__list-item" role="listitem"> <article class="trending-stories__card background-primary-before"> <div class="trending-stories-card__text-container"> <h3 class="trending-stories-card__heading js-ellipsize" role="heading"> Revealed: The 39 Wakefield takeaways with a food hygiene rating of two or less </h3> </div> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/revealed-the-39-wakefield-takeaways-with-a-food-hygiene-rating-of-two-or-less-1-10031037" class="trending-stories-card__link-primary" title="Revealed: The 39 Wakefield takeaways with a food hygiene rating of two or less"> </a> </article> </li> <li class="trending-stories__list-item" role="listitem"> <article class="trending-stories__card background-primary-before"> <div class="trending-stories-card__text-container"> <h3 class="trending-stories-card__heading js-ellipsize" role="heading"> These are the 17 worst areas in the Wakefield district for anti-social behaviour </h3> </div> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/crime/these-are-the-17-worst-areas-in-the-wakefield-district-for-anti-social-behaviour-1-10024435" class="trending-stories-card__link-primary" title="These are the 17 worst areas in the Wakefield district for anti-social behaviour"> </a> </article> </li> <li class="trending-stories__list-item" role="listitem"> <article class="trending-stories__card background-primary-before"> <div class="trending-stories-card__text-container"> <h3 class="trending-stories-card__heading js-ellipsize" role="heading"> Curry House of the Year 2019: Tikka look at our winners </h3> </div> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/curry-house-of-the-year-2019-tikka-look-at-our-winners-1-10020083" class="trending-stories-card__link-primary" title="Curry House of the Year 2019: Tikka look at our winners"> </a> </article> </li> <li class="trending-stories__list-item" role="listitem"> <article class="trending-stories__card background-primary-before"> <div class="trending-stories-card__text-container"> <h3 class="trending-stories-card__heading js-ellipsize" role="heading"> 13 unwritten rules of the road - which annoys you the most when not followed by other drivers? </h3> </div> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/13-unwritten-rules-of-the-road-which-annoys-you-the-most-when-not-followed-by-other-drivers-1-10008155" class="trending-stories-card__link-primary" title="13 unwritten rules of the road - which annoys you the most when not followed by other drivers?"> </a> </article> </li> <li class="trending-stories__list-item" role="listitem"> <article class="trending-stories__card background-primary-before"> <div class="trending-stories-card__text-container"> <h3 class="trending-stories-card__heading js-ellipsize" role="heading"> Flooding closes Wakefield roads and nature reserve </h3> </div> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/weather/flooding-closes-wakefield-roads-and-nature-reserve-1-10024018" class="trending-stories-card__link-primary" title="Flooding closes Wakefield roads and nature reserve"> </a> </article> </li> </ol> </section> <div id="adSlotAside2" class="ad-gpt adGPTTag"> </div> <div id="taboola-right-rail-thumbnails-recirc-title" class="taboola-right-rail__title"></div> <div id="taboola-right-rail-thumbnails-recirc" class="taboola"></div> <link rel="stylesheet" href="/assets/css/legacy/modules/dynamic-yield.css?v=555"/> <section id="dynamic-yield" class="dynamic-yield"> <div class="slab slab--wowbrand slab--wide slab--article-inews"> <div class="slab__inner"> <div class="slab__block dy-editorial-wow dy-article-inews" style="padding: 20px 0 0;"> <div class="dy-editorial-wow__items"> <div class="dy_unit"> <style rel="stylesheet">*, :after, :before { box-sizing: border-box } .teaser-essential, .u-clearfix { zoom: 1 } .teaser-essential:after, .teaser-essential:before, .u-clearfix:after, .u-clearfix:before { content: ""; display: table } .teaser-essential:after, .u-clearfix:after { clear: both } .teaser-essential__link-primary { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; z-index: 0 } .teaser-matrix__image, .teaser-matrix img, .teaser-matrix--native-ad img { -webkit-transform: rotate(0); -moz-transform: rotate(0); -ms-transform: rotate(0); -o-transform: rotate(0); transform: rotate(0); display: block; width: 100%; height: 100%; overflow: hidden; object-fit: cover; object-position: center } @font-face { font-family: Stag; src: url(/assets/fonts/stag/Stag-Semibold.eot); src: url(/assets/fonts/stag/Stag-Semibold.eot?#iefix) format("embedded-opentype"), url(/assets/fonts/stag/Stag-Semibold.woff) format("woff"), url(/assets/fonts/stag/Stag-Semibold.ttf) format("truetype"); font-weight: 600; font-style: normal } @font-face { font-family: Stag Book; src: url(/assets/fonts/stag/Stag-Book.eot); src: url(/assets/fonts/stag/Stag-Book.eot?#iefix) format("embedded-opentype"), url(/assets/fonts/stag/Stag-Book.woff) format("woff"), url(/assets/fonts/stag/Stag-Book.ttf) format("truetype"); font-weight: 400; font-style: normal } .slab-matrix__title { font-family: "Stag", serif; font-weight: 600; line-height: 1.1 } .slab-matrix__title span { font-family: "Stag Book", serif; font-weight: 400; line-height: 1.1 } .teaser-matrix__readers, .slab-matrix__tabs li { font-family: "Open Sans", sans-serif; font-weight: 400; line-height: 1.4 } .teaser-matrix__heading, .teaser-matrix__category-link, .teaser-matrix__sponsor-link, .teaser-matrix__sponsor-text { font-family: "Stag", serif; font-weight: 400; line-height: 1.2 } .slab--wowbrand > .slab__inner > .slab__block { background-color: #f9f9f9; padding: 10px; width: 100% } @media (min-width: 640px) { .slab--wowbrand > .slab__inner > .slab__block { padding: 20px 10px; max-height: none; width: 97%; margin: 0 10px } } @media (min-width: 769px) { .slab--wowbrand > .slab__inner > .slab__block { width: 97.5% } } @media (min-width: 960px) { .slab--wowbrand > .slab__inner > .slab__block { padding: 20px; margin-left: 0; margin-right: 0; width: 100% } } @media (min-width: 960px) { .slab--wowbrand > .slab__inner { max-width: 940px } } @media (min-width: 1300px) { .slab--wowbrand > .slab__inner { max-width: 1260px } } .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title { margin: 0; padding-bottom: 10px; height: 50px; font-family: Stag Book, serif; font-weight: 400; color: #646464; display: block; width: 100%; font-size: 1.5rem; float: left; } @media (min-width: 340px) { .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title { font-size: 1.6rem } } @media (min-width: 640px) { .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title { padding-bottom: 20px; height: 60px } } @media (min-width: 769px) { .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title { font-size: 2rem } } @media (min-width: 960px) { .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title { font-size: 2.4rem } } .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title:hover, .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title span:nth-of-type(3):hover { color: #646464 !important } .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title span:nth-of-type(2):hover { color: #cf351c !important } .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title span:first-child { float: left; margin-right: 5px; width: auto; height: 40px; font-size: 1em } .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title span:nth-of-type(2) { line-height: 40px; color: #cf351c; font-family: Stag; font-weight: 600; margin-right: .3rem } @media (min-width: 960px) { .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title span:nth-of-type(2) { line-height: 40px } } .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title span:nth-of-type(3) { line-height: 40px } .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title .logo { height: 4rem; width: 4rem } .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title a, .inews-link-mobile a { color: #cf351c !important; font-family: Stag, serif; font-weight: 600; font-size: 1.9rem; float: right; line-height: 1.5; display: none; outline: 0 } .inews-link-mobile a { display: block; float: none; } .inews-link-mobile { display: none; text-align: right; } @media (min-width: 640px) { .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title a { display: block } } @media (max-width: 639px) { .inews-link-mobile { display: block; } } .slab--wowbrand .slab-essential__title a:after, .inews-link-mobile a:after { content: "\00bb"; color: #cf351c; font-size: 2.7rem; padding-left: 2.4rem; font-family: Stag Book, serif; font-weight: 300 } .slab-matrix { float: left; width: 100%; } .slab-matrix .slab__block { margin-bottom: 10px } @media (min-width: 640px) { .slab-matrix .slab__block, .slab-related .slab__block { margin-bottom: 20px; height: auto } } @media (min-width: 320px) { .slab-matrix .slab__block, .slab-related .slab__block { width: 100%; float: left; padding-left: 10px; padding-right: 10px } .slab-matrix .slab__block:nth-child(n+16), .slab-related .slab__block:nth-child(n+16) { margin-bottom: 0 } } @media (min-width: 640px) { .slab-matrix .slab__block, .slab-related .slab__block { width: 50%; float: left; padding-left: 10px; padding-right: 10px } .slab-matrix .slab__block:nth-child(n+15), .slab-related .slab__block:nth-child(n+15) { margin-bottom: 0 } } @media (min-width: 960px) { .slab-matrix .slab__block, .slab-related .slab__block { width: 25%; float: left; padding-left: 10px; padding-right: 10px } .slab-matrix .slab__block:nth-child(n+13), .slab-related .slab__block:nth-child(n+13) { margin-bottom: 0 } } @media (min-width: 1300px) { .slab-matrix .slab__block, .slab-related .slab__block { width: 25%; float: left; padding-left: 10px; padding-right: 10px } .slab-matrix .slab__block:nth-child(n+13), .slab-related .slab__block:nth-child(n+13) { margin-bottom: 0 } } .slab-matrix__tabs { width: 100%; margin: 0; padding: 0; list-style: none; float: left; border-bottom: 3px solid #CF351C } .slab-matrix__tabs li { width: 50%; float: left; padding-left: 10px; padding-right: 10px; font-size: 16px; font-size: 1.6rem; background: #e9e9e9; display: inline-block; padding: 10px; cursor: pointer; text-align: center; font-weight: 600; color: #919191 } .slab-matrix__tabs li.is-current { background: #CF351C; color: #fff } .slab-matrix__title { border-bottom: 0.1rem solid #BCBCBC; padding-bottom: 5px; color: #CF351C; font-size: 20px; font-size: 2rem; margin-bottom: 0 } @media (min-width: 960px) { .slab-matrix__title { font-size: 24px; font-size: 2.4rem } } .slab-matrix__title span { color: #646464; text-transform: capitalize; font-weight: 300; margin-left: 5px; margin-right: 5px } .slab-matrix.tabbed, .tabbed.slab-related { display: block } .slab-matrix.tabbed .slab__block, .tabbed.slab-related .slab__block { width: 100%; float: left; padding-left: 10px; padding-right: 10px; margin-bottom: 2rem } .slab-matrix.tabbed .slab__block .slab-matrix__title, .tabbed.slab-related .slab__block .slab-matrix__title { margin-top: 0px } .slab-matrix.tabbed .slab__block:nth-child(2), .tabbed.slab-related .slab__block:nth-child(2) { margin-bottom: 0 } .slab-matrix-link { position: fixed; width: 100%; bottom: 0; z-index: 10002; height: auto } .teaser-matrix, .teaser-matrix--native-ad { position: relative; height: 250px; overflow: hidden; max-width: 620px } @media (min-width: 640px) { .teaser-matrix, .teaser-matrix--native-ad { max-width: 348px } } @media (min-width: 768px) { .teaser-matrix, .teaser-matrix--native-ad { max-width: 364px } } @media (min-width: 960px) { .teaser-matrix, .teaser-matrix--native-ad { max-width: 300px } } @media (min-width: 1300px) { .teaser-matrix, .teaser-matrix--native-ad { max-width: 300px } } .teaser-matrix:hover .teaser-matrix__image, .teaser-matrix--native-ad:hover .teaser-matrix__image, .teaser-matrix:hover img, .teaser-matrix--native-ad:hover img { -webkit-filter: none; filter: none; -moz-filter: none; opacity: .8 } .teaser-matrix__image-container { position: relative; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: static } .teaser-matrix__image-container:before { display: block; content: ""; width: 100%; padding-top: 80% } .teaser-matrix__image-container > img { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0 } .teaser-matrix__image, .teaser-matrix img, .teaser-matrix--native-ad img { -webkit-filter: saturate(1) contrast(120%); filter: saturate(1) contrast(120%); -moz-filter: saturate(1) contrast(120%); opacity: 1 } .teaser-matrix__text-container { padding-bottom: 3rem; position: absolute; bottom: 0; left: 0; right: 0; overflow: hidden; z-index: 1; height: 25rem; max-height: 18rem } .teaser-matrix__heading { overflow: hidden; word-wrap: break-word; letter-spacing: .02em; position: absolute; bottom: 3rem; width: auto } .teaser-matrix__heading:hover { cursor: pointer } .teaser-matrix__meta-container { display: block; position: absolute; width: 100%; overflow: hidden; padding: 10px 0; bottom: 0 } @media (min-width: 640px) { .teaser-matrix__meta-container { bottom: 0; position: absolute } } .teaser-matrix__category-link { display: block; bottom: 0; left: 0; position: absolute; z-index: 2; text-decoration: none; font-size: 14px; font-size: 1.4rem } .teaser-matrix__category-link--relative { text-transform: capitalize; display: block; position: relative; left: auto; bottom: 0; line-height: 12px; line-height: 1.2rem; white-space: nowrap; text-overflow: ellipsis; overflow: hidden; padding-bottom: 3px } .teaser-matrix__category-link--relative.popular { width: 60% } .teaser-matrix__readers { right: 10px; bottom: 13px; position: absolute; text-align: center; text-transform: uppercase } .teaser-matrix__readers:after { line-height: 1; margin-left: .2rem; content: ''; font-size: 1.2rem; clear: both; display: block; font-family: inherit; letter-spacing: -.02rem } .teaser-matrix__readers svg { display: none; width: 3rem; height: 3rem; margin-right: -.5rem; margin-bottom: -1rem } .teaser-matrix__readers svg path { fill: none; stroke-width: 2px; animation: fade 3s ease-out infinite } .teaser-matrix__readers.up svg { display: inline-block; transform: rotate(0deg); fill: #CF351C } .teaser-matrix__readers.up svg path { stroke: #CF351C } .teaser-matrix__readers.down svg { display: inline-block; transform: rotate(90deg) } .teaser-matrix__readers.down svg path { stroke: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3); animation: half-fade 4s ease-out infinite } .teaser-matrix__readers > span { display: inline-block } @media (min-width: 960px) { .teaser-matrix__readers > span { display: none } } @media (min-width: 1300px) { .teaser-matrix__readers > span { display: inline-block } } .teaser-matrix__sponsor-link { display: block; bottom: 0; right: 0; position: absolute; z-index: 2; text-decoration: none; width: 100% } .teaser-matrix__sponsor-text { display: block; bottom: 0; right: 0; position: absolute; z-index: 2; text-decoration: none; width: 100% } .teaser-matrix__link-primary { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; z-index: 1; min-height: 220px } .teaser-matrix.is-ie-fit .teaser-matrix__image, .is-ie-fit.teaser-matrix--native-ad .teaser-matrix__image { display: none } .teaser-matrix.is-ie-fit .teaser-matrix__image-container, .is-ie-fit.teaser-matrix--native-ad .teaser-matrix__image-container { -webkit-filter: saturate(1) contrast(120%); filter: saturate(1) contrast(120%); -moz-filter: saturate(1) contrast(120%); opacity: 1 } .teaser-matrix.is-ie-fit:hover > .teaser-matrix__image-container, .is-ie-fit.teaser-matrix--native-ad:hover > .teaser-matrix__image-container { -webkit-filter: none; filter: none; -moz-filter: none; opacity: 0.8 } .ie .teaser-matrix__image-container { background-position: top center; -webkit-background-size: cover; background-size: cover } .teaser-matrix--native-ad__meta-container { text-align: left; height: 4rem } .teaser-matrix, .teaser-matrix--native-ad { background-color: #222 } .teaser-matrix__image-container { background-clip: content-box; background-size: cover; background: none } .teaser-matrix__text-container { background-color: #222; background: linear-gradient(to top, #222 10%, transparent 94%); background: -webkit-linear-gradient(to top, #222 10%, transparent 94%) } .teaser-matrix__heading { font-size: 22px; font-size: 2.2rem; max-height: 96.8px; max-height: 9.68rem; overflow: hidden; text-shadow: 0px 0px 10px #222; color: #fff; margin: 10px 16px; line-height: 1.1; text-transform: inherit; font-weight: 600 } @media (min-width: 640px) { .teaser-matrix__heading { font-size: 22px; font-size: 2.2rem } } @media (min-width: 960px) { .teaser-matrix__heading { font-size: 19px; font-size: 1.9rem; max-height: 83.6px; max-height: 8.36rem; overflow: hidden } } @media (min-width: 1300px) { .teaser-matrix__heading { font-size: 22px; font-size: 2.2rem; max-height: 96.8px; max-height: 9.68rem; overflow: hidden } } .teaser-matrix__category-link { font-size: 14px; font-size: 1.4rem; font-weight: 400; padding: 10px 16px; color: #CF351C !important } .teaser-matrix__readers { font-size: 12px; font-size: 1.2rem; line-height: 1; font-weight: 300; color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.65) } .teaser-matrix__sponsor-link { font-size: 14px; font-size: 1.4rem; max-height: 39.2px; max-height: 3.92rem; overflow: hidden; text-overflow: ellipsis; overflow: hidden; white-space: nowrap; font-weight: 400; padding: 10px 16px; color: #646464 } .teaser-matrix__sponsor-link:hover { color: #646464 } .teaser-matrix__sponsor-text { font-size: 14px; font-size: 1.4rem; max-height: 39.2px; max-height: 3.92rem; overflow: hidden; text-overflow: ellipsis; overflow: hidden; white-space: nowrap; font-weight: 400; padding: 10px 16px; color: #646464 } @media screen and (min-width: 640px) { .dy-editorial-wow__items > .dy_unit { display: table; width: 100%; } } .dy-editorial-wow__items + .dy_wow_widget_header { margin-top: 40px; } </style> <h3 class="slab-essential__title"> <span> <svg version="1.1" class="logo" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewBox="0 0 86.2 86.2" style="enable-background:new 0 0 86.2 86.2;" xml:space="preserve"> <style type="text/css"> .st6 {fill: #CF351C;} .st7 {fill: #FFFFFF;} </style> <rect class="st6" width="86.2" height="86.2"></rect> <polygon class="st7" points="48.3,66.2 48.3,38.1 48.3,37.7 48.3,32.1 33.2,32.1 33.2,38.1 38.3,38.1 38.3,66.2 33.3,66.2 33.3,72.2 52.8,72.2 52.8,66.2 "></polygon> <circle class="st7" cx="42.2" cy="18.1" r="6.8"></circle> </svg> </span> <span>The Essentials</span> </h3> <div class="inews-desktop-slab"></div> <h3 class="slab-essential__title"> <a class="inews-link-desktop" href="https://inews.co.uk" target="_blank" style="float: none;">Visit inews.co.uk</a> </h3> <div class="inews-link-mobile"> <a href="https://inews.co.uk" target="_blank">Visit inews.co.uk</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <div id="-title" class="taboola-right-rail__title"></div> <div id="" class="taboola"></div> <link rel="stylesheet" href="/assets/css/legacy/modules/dynamic-yield.css?v=555"/> <div class="promotional-dynamicyield"> </div> <div id="adSlotAside3" data-sticky="true" class="ad-gpt adGPTTag"> </div> </div> </aside> <script type="text/javascript"> if(typeof JP != "undefined" && typeof JP.DartAdverts != "undefined" && typeof JP.DartAdverts.postscribeAdverts == "function") { JP.DartAdverts.postscribeAdverts(); } </script> </div> </div> <div id="bottom_leaderboard" class="bottom_leaderboard" data-google-query-id="CNy2_rjv9doCFY-kUQodU78Agg"></div> <div class="slab slab--bottommobilebanner "> <div class="slab__inner"> <div class="slab__block"> <div id="adSlotBottomBanner" class="ad-gpt adGPTTag"> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> //v1.0.0 - 20190227 function applyImgSrcs(){ // all IMG element that have a DATA-SRC attribute but not a SRC attribute var a = document.querySelectorAll("IMG[data-src]:not([l])"); var i; var sb = 100; for ( i = 0; i < a.length; i++) { var o = a[i]; var w = Math.round( ( o.clientWidth + sb / 2 ) / sb ) * sb; var u = o.dataset.src; u = u.replace( /w_auto/i , "w_"+w ); o.setAttribute( "src" , u ); o.setAttribute( "l",true); } }; document.addEventListener( "readystatechange" , function(){ applyImgSrcs(); }); window.addEventListener( "scroll" , function(){ applyImgSrcs(); }); applyImgSrcs(); </script> <script type="text/javascript"> var JP = JP || {}; JP.nativeContentPropertyId = "NA-WAKEEXPR-11237114"; JP.currentPageName = "People".toLowerCase(); </script> <script async="async" src="//cdn.mediavoice.com/nativeads/script/jpress/native-ads-live.js?v=555"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="/assets/script/modules/mobileBottomBannerStickyRes.js?v=555"></script> <footer role="footer" > <div class="slab slab--wide "> <div class="slab__inner"> <div class="footer-social"> <div class="footer-social__links"> <h3 class="footer-social__title" title="Follow Us On">Follow Us On</h3> <ul class="footer-social__links-list"> <li class="footer-social__links-item footer-social__links-item--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/wakefieldexpressnews" rel="nofollow" title="Facebook" target="_blank"> <svg class="icon" height="67px" id="Layer_1" version="1.1" viewBox="0 0 67 67" width="67px" xml:space="preserve" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"> <path d="M29.765,50.32h6.744V33.998h4.499l0.596-5.624h-5.095 l0.007-2.816c0-1.466,0.14-2.253,2.244-2.253h2.812V17.68h-4.5c-5.405,0-7.307,2.729-7.307,7.317v3.377h-3.369v5.625h3.369V50.32z M34,64C17.432,64,4,50.568,4,34C4,17.431,17.432,4,34,4s30,13.431,30,30C64,50.568,50.568,64,34,64z" /> </svg> </a> </li> <li class="footer-social__links-item footer-social__links-item--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/WakeExpress" rel="nofollow" title="Twitter" target="_blank"> <svg class="icon" height="67px" id="Layer_1" version="1.1" viewBox="0 0 67 67" width="67px" xml:space="preserve" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"> <path d="M38.167,22.283c-2.619,0.953-4.274,3.411-4.086,6.101 l0.063,1.038l-1.048-0.127c-3.813-0.487-7.145-2.139-9.974-4.915l-1.383-1.377l-0.356,1.017c-0.754,2.267-0.272,4.661,1.299,6.271 c0.838,0.89,0.649,1.017-0.796,0.487c-0.503-0.169-0.943-0.296-0.985-0.233c-0.146,0.149,0.356,2.076,0.754,2.839 c0.545,1.06,1.655,2.097,2.871,2.712l1.027,0.487l-1.215,0.021c-1.173,0-1.215,0.021-1.089,0.467 c0.419,1.377,2.074,2.839,3.918,3.475l1.299,0.444l-1.131,0.678c-1.676,0.976-3.646,1.526-5.616,1.567 C20.775,43.256,20,43.341,20,43.405c0,0.211,2.557,1.397,4.044,1.864c4.463,1.377,9.765,0.783,13.746-1.568 c2.829-1.674,5.657-5,6.978-8.221c0.713-1.715,1.425-4.851,1.425-6.354c0-0.975,0.063-1.102,1.236-2.267 c0.692-0.678,1.341-1.419,1.467-1.631c0.21-0.403,0.188-0.403-0.88-0.043c-1.781,0.636-2.033,0.551-1.152-0.402 c0.649-0.678,1.425-1.907,1.425-2.267c0-0.063-0.314,0.042-0.671,0.233c-0.377,0.212-1.215,0.53-1.844,0.72l-1.131,0.361l-1.027-0.7 c-0.566-0.381-1.361-0.805-1.781-0.932C40.766,21.902,39.131,21.944,38.167,22.283z M34,64C17.432,64,4,50.568,4,34 C4,17.431,17.432,4,34,4s30,13.431,30,30C64,50.568,50.568,64,34,64z" /> </svg> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-navigation"> <nav role="nav" > <div class="footer-navigation__links footer-navigation__links--main"> <h3 class="footer-navigation__title" title="Explore">Explore</h3> <ul class="footer-navigation__links-list"> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news" title="News" >News</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/sport" title="Sport" >Sport</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/sport/rugby" title="Rugby League" >Rugby League</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/whats-on" title="What's On" >What's On</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle" title="Lifestyle" >Lifestyle</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-navigation__links footer-navigation__links--more"> <h3 class="footer-navigation__title" title="More from Wakefield Express">More from Wakefield Express</h3> <ul class="footer-navigation__links-list"> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a class='ext-link' href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/announcements" target='_blank' title="Announcements" >Announcements</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="http://yorkshireweeklynewspapergroup.newsprints.co.uk/banr/WEEO" title="Buy a Photo" >Buy a Photo</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a class='ext-link' href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/findit" target='_blank' title="Directory" >Directory</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/jobs" title="Jobs" >Jobs</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/property" title="Homes" >Homes</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/cars" title="Cars" >Cars</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="http://local.wakefieldexpress.co.uk" title="Local Guide" >Local Guide</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a class='ext-link' href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/public-notices" target='_blank' title="Public Notices" >Public Notices</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a class='ext-link' href="http://localreaderoffers.co.uk" target='_blank' title="Reader Shop" >Reader Shop</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/must-read" title="Must Read" >Must Read</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/read-this" title="Read This" >Read This</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/events" title="Events" >Events</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-navigation__links footer-navigation__links--useful"> <h3 class="footer-navigation__title" title="Useful Links">Useful Links</h3> <ul class="footer-navigation__links-list"> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/contact-us" title="Contact Us" >Contact Us</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="https://www.jplocalbusiness.co.uk/?ref=WE&utm_source=wakefield-express&utm_medium=news-site-referral&utm_term=ros&utm_content=homepage&utm_campaign=footer" title="Advertise My Business" >Advertise My Business</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="https://recruiters.jobstoday.co.uk/?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=wakefieldexpress.co.uk&utm_campaign=footer&utm_term=ros" title="Advertise a Job" >Advertise a Job</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a class='ext-link' href="https://www.jplocalbusiness.co.uk/book-online?ref=WE&utm_source=wakefield-express&utm_medium=news-site-referral&utm_term=ros&utm_content=place-your-ad&utm_campaign=footer" target='_blank' title="Place your Ad" rel='nofollow'>Place your Ad</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a href="https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/WEX" title="Subscribe" >Subscribe</a> </li> <li class="footer-navigation__links-item"> <a class='ext-link' href="http://www.johnstonpress.co.uk/readers-charter" target='_blank' title="Readers Charter" >Readers Charter</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </div> </div> </div> <div class="slab slab--wide "> <div class="slab__inner"> <div class="slab__block"> <p class="footer-legal__text">© JPIMedia Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.</p> <ul class="footer-legal__links"><li class="footer-legal__links-item"><a id="evidonFlink"href="#"class="ext-link">Cookie Settings</a></li></ul> <ul class="footer-legal__links"> <li class="footer-legal__links-item"> <a class='ext-link' href="https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/website-terms-conditions/" target='_blank' title="Terms and Conditions" >Terms and Conditions</a> </li> <li class="footer-legal__links-item"> <a class='ext-link' href="https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/privacy-policy/" target='_blank' title="Privacy policy" >Privacy policy</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <script async="async" src="/assets/script/bundles/footer.bundle.min.js?v=555"></script> <!-- START Nielsen Online SiteCensus V6.0 --> <!-- COPYRIGHT 2011 Nielsen Online --> <script type="text/javascript"> (function () { var d = new Image(1, 1); d.onerror = d.onload = function () { d.onerror = d.onload = null; }; d.src = ["//secure-uk.imrworldwide.com/cgi-bin/m?ci=uk-305805h&cg=0&cc=1&si=", escape(window.location.href), "&rp=", escape(document.referrer), "&ts=compact&rnd=", (new Date()).getTime()].join(''); })(); </script> <noscript> <div> <img src="//secure-uk.imrworldwide.com/cgi-bin/m?ci=uk-305805h&cg=0&cc=1&ts=noscript" width="1" height="1" alt="" /> </div> </noscript> <!-- END Nielsen Online SiteCensus V6.0 --> </body> </html>