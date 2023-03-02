Council tax bills set for maximum rise as council leader accuses government of playing ‘hunger games’
Council tax bills across the Wakefield district will rise by the maximum permitted amount for the next financial year.
Wakefield Council approved proposals to increase council tax by 4.99% at a meeting today (March 1).
The figure comprises a 2.99% rise in council tax, plus a further 2% increase in the adult social care levy.
It is the biggest hike that can be passed without a local referendum and comes as the local authority strives to plug a funding gap of £24.7m during 2023/24.
Denise Jeffery, leader of the Labour-run council, said the increase “was not an easy decision”, blaming it on years of Government underfunding.
Coun Jeffery told the budget council meeting: “Every year since 2010 and the formation of the Conservative-Lib Dem government, our budgets have been exercises in damage limitation on behalf of the people of our district.
“This budget is put forward in the eye of an economic crisis manufactured in 10 Downing Street and delivered to us by this incompetent Conservative government.
“We are truly facing a cost of living crisis, a deep recession and massive economic inequality.
“This council, unlike the top 1% of wealthy individuals, is not protected from this appalling state of affairs.
“The people of this district have been deliberately targeted to pay for Conservative economic failure.”
Coun Jeffery also took a swipe at the prime minister over comments he made last summer to Tory supporters in Kent about diverting funding away from “deprived urban areas” towards prosperous areas.
She continued: “Who can forget the words of Rishi Sunak, caught on camera, boasting at a Tunbridge Wells garden party, surrounded by wealth and privilege, that he has deliberately moved money from ‘deprived urban areas’ like ours, into areas like opulent Tunbridge Wells to give them ‘the funding they deserve’. So much for his levelling up agenda.”
The budget also sees free parking at council-run car parks being scrapped.
Plans also include cuts to some services and the scrapping of jobs.
The council intends to use £10m of its reserves to help ease pressure on services and residents.
Over 1,800 services will continue to be delivered, with the council committed to prioritising support for vulnerable people.
Coun Jeffery said she agreed with the position of northern mayors, who are calling for fairer funding for councils to be written in law.
She added: “This council, under our leadership, will do all it can to support that policy.
“This Conservative cronyism has to stop. It represents a horrific hunger games approach to the lives and prospects of our citizens, and we have had enough of it.
“We all know they are living on borrowed time.
“The burden of this government will soon be lifted from our shoulders.
“This budget represents our attempt at shielding our citizens from the worst assaults of this government.”
Opposition parties did not oppose the council tax rise but abstained when the budget proposals were put to the vote.
Tory Group leader Tony Hames accused the council leadership of wasting money over the past financial year.
He referred to a recent ‘blunder’ over a land sale which is likely to cost taxpayers £2.6m to prevent the closure of Featherstone swimming pool.
He said: “What is missing from the budget proposals is a determination to prevent or waste budget resources by overspending on projects or losing income on toxic land deals.
“This may take a change in risk culture or behavioural culture to rectify.”
Budget amendments proposed by the Tories included spending £286,000 to provide a mini-bus service to rural communities who have little or no bus services
They also called for LED street lights to be switched off from midnight to 5.30am to make a £125,000 saving.
Lib Dem Councillor Pete Girt said: “I think my sympathies do lie with with the Labour cabinet.
“How you have managed to put a budget together at all under this government – I take my hat off to you.
“Unless you are living in cloud cuckoo land, it is pretty obvious that the next prime minister is going to be Keir Starmer.
“But I don’t share your optimism that things will change.
“We will just be changing one millionaire for another. I think he’s out of touch, but we will see.”
The Lib Dems put forward 15 amendments, including limiting the core council tax increase to 1.99 %, to be funded from reserves.
All amendments put forward by opposition parties were defeated.
The basic amounts residents in each council tax band will pay, inclusive of the social care levy, police and fire authorities precepts are as follows:
Band A: £1,298.66
Band B: £1,515.10
Band C: £1,731.54
Band D: £1,947.99
Band E: £2,380.87
Band F: £2,813.76
Band G: £3,246.65
Band H: £2,895.98