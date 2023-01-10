Council tax set to rise almost three per cent and free parking to be scrapped to plug £24m funding gap

The key proposals to tackle a £24.7m gap include:– £14m from ‘service efficiencies and savings’. This would include saving of over £2m by scrapping vacant council posts, reducing staffing and reviewing structures.– Temporary and permanent building closures and cutting energy use are also estimated to save around £700,000.– Services at Pugney’s could be changed as well as access to some facilities in the district’s parks.<- £4.9m from increasing Council Tax. The proposals include increasing general council tax by 2.99 per cent.Council tax for a band A property is currently £1,037.90 per year and £1,556.84 per year for a band D property.- £2m from housing and business growth. This includes increasing charges at leisure centres and for services including trade waste and pest control. The removal of free two-hour parking in council-run car parks is also proposed so that the income can be invested back into the district’s roads.- £3.3m from the levy of a 2 per cent adult social care precept. The precept would help ensure the local authority can continue to cope with a huge growth in demand for vital services.Coun Jeffery said: “Good financial management over the years means we continue to be able to protect most frontline services."We are acutely aware that residents’ lives will be affected by any changes to our services and our financial decisions."We know many of you are already struggling to get by.“The government claims that councils have ‘an option’ to raise council tax,2 she said. "The reality is they have given us no choice."Their continued and woeful underfunding simply puts the financial burden on local people, something we have worked so hard to avoid.”The council said in a statement that it will still be delivering over 1,800 services and that supporting vulnerable people will continue to be its priority.Coun Jeffery added: “We will still protect and nurture the ambition of our children and our families."Adults who need our care will still be supported and looked after with compassion.“We will still invest in our city and town centres, our parks and green spaces."Our climate agenda must still be delivered if we are to protect our district for future generations.“We face tough and uncertain times, but you have my word that we are still here for you.”If cabinet members accept the initial proposals they will then go out for residents and businesses to have their say, via a two-week online survey.The final budget will go to back to cabinet on February 14 and to full Council for approval on March 1.