Council tax support for Wakefield households on lowest incomes to continue
The fund is for working aged residents who are most in need with the high cost of living.
Senior councillors are set to agree that the support provided by the existing Local Council Tax Support Scheme continues.
This would help 20,000 low-income working age households living in Wakefield that are currently receiving it.
Under the proposal, the district’s residents who are of working age, and eligible for support, would receive a discount, and would pay a minimum of 30 per cent of their council tax from April 2024.
Coun Les Shaw, Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “We’re doing what we can to support families across the district with the rising cost of living. If you need help then please get in touch with us and we can provide advice on the support schemes available and whether you might be eligible for them.
“The Council Tax Support Scheme is one of the main ways we do this. We’re proposing to maintain the support at its current level for another year as part of our work to support low-income households in our area.
“The fact we’re able to provide this amount of help is due to the stable financial management we’ve had in our Council. We’ll continually be trying to strike the right balance between providing support to those most in need and making sure we have a sustainable and balanced budget.”