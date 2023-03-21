Council to challenge government plan to house more asylum seekers at Wakefield hotel

The local authority confirmed today that it has been informed by the Home Office that arrangements are being made to accommodate more newly-arrived asylum seekers to the city.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said she has instructed officers to explore ‘all available options’ to stop the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of the district’s hotel are already being used to accommodate asylum seekers.

The local authority confirmed today that it has been informed by the Home Office that arrangements are being made to accommodate more newly-arrived asylum seekers to the city.

Coun Jeffery said public services in the district are under strain as a result of the policy.

She said: “We have a long history of supporting those seeking a safe haven and we can be proud of how compassionate our district is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re supporting the refugee schemes, and that’s allowing us to provide the right services to help people and welcome them into our communities.

“What isn’t compassionate or sustainable is placing asylum seekers, who often have very complex needs, into the heart of our communities with no support.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said she has instructed officers to explore ‘all available options’ to stop the move.

“Our hotels, communities and over-stretched public services are already under intense pressure accommodating people placed here by the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But they only seem intent on ignoring their responsibilities to come up with proper solutions to sort this problem out.

“All the while the council has to also be mindful that we have a statutory duty to support homeless people in our district.

“Sadly, we have more and more people finding themselves homeless, and are more reliant than ever on using hotels as the housing market cannot meet local demand.”

It was reported yesterday (March 20) that almost 395 UK hotels are currently being used to house more than 51,000 asylum seekers, at a cost of more than £6m a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of those hotels, 363 are understood to be in England, 20 in Northern Ireland, 10 in Scotland and two in Wales.

Due to a lack of other suitable accommodation, asylum seekers are housed in hotels, which are often taken over by the government with only a few days’ notice.

Coun Jeffery added: “We simply cannot sustain any more pressure.

“We urge the Home Office to reconsider these latest plans and try to strike a better balance between different parts of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they insist on moving forward, we will do everything in our power to prevent this poorly planned, unsustainable move.”