Council to get £2.8m to fund cycling and pedestrian routes in Outwood, Fitzwilliam and Ackworth

The cash boost will support two schemes designed to make it easier and safer for residents to travel around the district.

Senior councillors are expected to agree to accept the funding which comes from the department of transport’s active travel fund.

It will pay for an extension to Dando Way, providing a link between Ackworth and Fitzwilliam.

Grandstand Road in Outwood will be upgraded with a 500m section of path between Outwood railway station and Junction 41 Industrial Park being resurfaced and widened.

The existing route will also be upgraded by being extended to provide more space for cycling and walking.

Paths will be improved around the south side of Fitzwilliam Country Park to allow walking and cycling access to the railway station at Fitzwilliam all year round.

Paths will be improved around the south side of Fitzwilliam Country Park to allow walking and cycling access to the railway station at Fitzwilliam all year round.

A new pedestrian crossing will be put in place on Lingwell Gate Lane.

The schemes need to be designed by the end of the 2023/24 financial year, with a commitment to deliver within the following 12 months.

The report states: “The new and improved active travel routes will be suitable for use by families and young children as they are expected to include fully segregated routes away from the highway.”

The document adds: “In order to construct the new/improved routes, there will potentially be the need to manage vegetation.

“This may require removal of trees. The aim will be to keep tree removal to a minimum.”

Matthew Morley, the council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, said: “Active travel creates healthier lifestyles and a healthier environment.

“We want to make it easier for our residents to choose alternatives to using a car, by improving conditions for pedestrians and cyclists and access to employment and train stations.”