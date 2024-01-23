Councillors in Wakefield are to hold a debate on the stance the local authority should take over the Gaza conflict.

Council to hold Gaza ceasefire debate
Motions proposed by Labour and independent councillors both call for the demand of an immediate ceasefire.
The two motions will be considered at a full council meeting at 2pm on Wednesday (January 24).
Akef Akbar, independent councillor for Wakefield East ward, is urging councillors to condemn Isreal’s “collective punishment” of Palestinian people.
Coun Akbar’s motion also calls for the Palestinian flag to be raised above Wakefield Town Hall.
The motion refers to the case of Dr Ahmed Sabra, a cardiologist at Pinderfields Hospital, who was stranded in Gaza for seven weeks.
Coun Akbar said: “Numerous Palestinian families in Wakefield have relatives facing similar predicaments
“Israel’s response is not proportionate and amounts to the collective punishment of Palestinian people including women, children and journalists
“All political leaders have a responsibility to try and prevent human rights violations including the genocide of the Palestinian people.”
Coun Akbar’s motion calls for the council’s chief executive Andrew Balchin to write to prime minister Rishi Sunak demanding a cessation of arms sales and military aid to Israel.
It also calls for foster care places to be made available in Wakefield for orphaned Palestinian children.
Labour’s Mohammed Ayub, also a Wakefield East councillor, has proposed an alternative motion urging the council to continue flying a white peace flag at the Town Hall.
In November, Wakefield Labour group wrote to national party leader Keir Starmer urging him to call for an immediate ceasefire.
The motion adds: “While foreign policy matters are not a council prerogative, we believe all possible political pressure must be brought to bear on national leaders to use their influence to push for peace.”
Coun Ayub’s motion calls for the release of illegally held hostages.
It urges the prime minster to formally recognise the state of Palestine and to help deliver a two-state solution “ensuring lasting peace, a secure Israel, a sovereign Palestine with dignity, security, and human rights for all.”