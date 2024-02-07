Council to make final property deals to allow for major regeneration of Castleford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council needs to make the purchases to prevent the £24m Town Deal programme from stalling.

It is hoped Castleford’s revamp will involve creating two of Yorkshire’s ‘premier public spaces’.

But the local authority needs to finalise a series of ‘strategic acquisitions’ to meet the government’s strict 2026 deadline for completing the work.

Negotiations with land and property owners in the Castleford have been ongoing for almost three years.

Cabinet members look set to agree to buy two final properties, on Sagar Street and Bridge Street, when they meet next week.

Six land and property deals have already been struck to enable the work to go ahead.

Demolition work is expected to start in autumn this year once possession has been secured.

Pictured left to right: Lorna Malkin, chief executive of Castleford Heritage Trust, Chris Noble, chair of Castleford High Street Task Force, and Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery.

Castleford was awarded the government funding in 2019 after regeration bids were invited.

A report says the programme will have a “transformational impact” on the town.

It adds: “Approving the acquisitions allows officers to complete the final purchases required by the programme and for focus to move fully to the delivery phase within the short timescales available.”

The council has so far received £9.6m in instalments from the government.

A “significant proportion” of that sum has not yet been spent due to “challenges” faced over the acquisitions.

The document says: “There is pressure to maintain momentum on spend to ensure ongoing confidence from government in Wakefield Council’s ability to deliver for Castleford.

“If the ownership of these buildings is not secured, the Town Deal programme, and wider project delivery in Castleford, is jeopardised.

“The council would risk significant reputational damage both with residents and businesses as well as with government as a funding provider if the project were to become undeliverable.”

Financial details of the purchases remain confidential but are above 20 per cent market value.

Explaining the reasons for the inflated costs, the report adds: “Acquiring land for regeneration purposes often requires the purchase of buildings that are not on the market.

“This means that owners may not be inclined to sell, and therefore any transaction would likely need to be incentivised.”

Regeneration plans include the Castleford Riverside Project, where the historic Queen’s Mill is being restored.

Work will also be done to create more green space close to the River Aire and to showcase the Roman bathhouse located nearby.

The Heart of Castleford scheme aims to transform the area around Henry Moore Square into a “new vibrant and active heart of the town centre.”