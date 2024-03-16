Council welcomes £625K from Historic England to repair the former textile mill in Wakefield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Historic England has awarded £625,000 to help breathe new life into Phoenix Mill, a former textile mill in Wakefield.

Phoenix Mill forms part of phase two of the multi-million pound redevelopment of the Rutland Mills complex in Wakefield.

The waterside area is being transformed into Tileyard North, a creative industries hub housing state-of-art recording studios, creative workspaces and events venues.

Tom Frater, Regional Director North East and Yorkshire at Historic England, Louisa Brooks from City and Provincial Properties, Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth at Wakefield Council,and Duncan Wilson, Historic England’s Chief Executive.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth at Wakefield Council, said: “We welcome this investment by Historic England and its partners. The plans are a key part of our ambitious multi-million-pound regeneration of the historic waterfront.

“We’re investing alongside Historic England and City and Provincial Properties so that the former mill buildings can be transformed into vibrant spaces for creativity. They will provide world class facilities to artists and creatives based right across the north of England .

“This is part our wider regeneration plans for Wakefield. Our programme is attracting external investment from across the public and private sector, making a positive impact as we position our district as a great place to do business.”

Duncan Wilson, Historic England’s Chief Executive, said: “After lying derelict for many years, it’s wonderful to see that Phoenix Mill is now rising from the ashes and will soon be given new life as an integral part of the fantastic Tileyard North.“I applaud the bold vision of City and

Provincial Properties who have rescued an important part of Wakefield’s industrial heritage and reshaped it into an engine of the town’s future prosperity.”

Paul Kempe from City and Provincial Properties said: “We extend our thanks to Historic England for the awarding of this invaluable grant, igniting the transformation of Phoenix Mill. With their generous support, we eagerly anticipate breathing new life into this historic gem, creating more space for our creative industries hub to grow.”