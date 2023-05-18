Coun Pritchard was formally appointed at Wakefield Council’s annual general meeting and mayor making ceremony on Thursday (May 18).

The mayor is a ceremonial title conferred by the Royal Charter granted to Wakefield and is the first citizen of the district during their period of office, chairing meetings of full council.

Coun Pritchard is a councillor for Altofts and Whitwood ward.

She also sits on the council’s adult services, public health and the NHS committee and the children and young people committee.

Before joining the council, she was a town councillor in Normanton and served as the town’s mayor.

Joining her is Coun Melanie Jones as the new mayoress and Coun Darren Byford as deputy mayor. Coun Byford’s husband, Peter Davis, will be the deputy mayor’s consort.

Coun Pritchard has chosen Andy’s Man Club, a suicide prevention charity for men founded in West Yorkshire, as the mayor’s charity appeal.

Coun Pritchard told the meeting: “While representing our district, I promise to do my utmost to live up to the very high standards expected of the position of mayor.

“I promise that I will make every effort to be an excellent ambassador for the district and the council.”

Coun Pritchard replaces retiring mayor David Jones, who has also stepped down as a councillor for Pontefract South ward after eight years.

Mr Jones told the meeting how his “historic” year in office has been an honour.

Last September, Mr Jones read the Royal Proclamation in Wakefield following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Along with his wife, mayoress Annette Jones, he also led the district’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

He said: “We have had a truly historical year. A year that, without doubt, has seen the best in the residents of our district.

“The reading of the Royal Proclamation was a very moving event.”

Council leader Denise Jeffery paid tribute to the new mayor, saying: “We are thrilled that you are going to be the mayor. I know you to be a strong woman.

“I know sometimes in this council chamber it is not easy.

“We all have different opinions. We all want to have our say and we need controlling.

“I know that you will be able to do that. So I wish you all the very best. I know David is a hard act to follow but you will raise the profile even further.”.

Coun Jeffery also praised Mr Jones, saying: “You have been particularly outstanding. I know from the feedback we get from businesses and schools how much they valued your visits.

Coun Jeffery also thanked Mr Jones for his work as chair of the children and young people scrutiny committee, helping to transform the previously ailing department during the past five years.