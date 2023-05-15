Wakefield Council has announced that councillor Josie Pritchard is to become the district’s new mayor.

Coun Pritchard will be formally appointed as Mayor of Wakefield for 2023/24 at a ceremony on Thursday (May 18).

The mayor is a ceremonial title conferred by the Royal Charter granted to Wakefield and is the first citizen of the district during their period of office, chairing meetings of full council.

Coun Pritchard is currently deputy mayor and was elected as a councillor for Altofts and Whitwood ward in 2021. She also sits on the council’s adult services, public health and the NHS committee and the children and young people committee.

Coun Pritchard will be formally appointed as Mayor of Wakefield for 2023/24 at a ceremony on Thursday

Before joining the council, she was a town councillor in Normanton and served as the town’s mayor.

Coun Pritchard will be sworn in at the council’s annual general meeting and mayor making ceremony.

Joining her will be Coun Melanie Jones as the new mayoress and Coun Darren Byford, who has been nominated for the position of deputy mayor.

Coun Pritchard has chosen Andy’s Man Club, a suicide prevention charity for men founded in West Yorkshire, as the mayor’s charity appeal.

She said: “I am honoured to be taking on the leading role of mayor, as it’s an opportunity to advocate for the district.

“I’m looking forward to meeting more people, organisations and charities who make a difference to our lives,”

Coun Jones has represented Hemsworth ward since May 2022. Her background is in nursing, specialising in occupational health and safety, and more recently working in communications for Parliament.

Coun Byford’s nomination as deputy mayor will also be voted on by councillors. He became a councillor for Horbury and South Ossett in 2016.

Coun Byford has been a deputy cabinet member and cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth. If approved, his husband Peter Davis will be the deputy mayor’s consort.

Coun Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Josie will make a fantastic mayor, supported by Melanie and Darren.

“They will represent the district with dedication, highlighting the people and organisations that do so much to make it a great place to live and thrive.

“I hope they enjoy their year in office.”