Councillors asked to approve additional £1.25m of investment to support active travel in Castleford

An additional £1.25m of investment could be heading for Castleford if approved by councillors next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Members of Wakefield’s Cabinet, meeting on Tuesday, November 7, will be asked to accept additional funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), to support active travel in the town.

It will create a new bridge that will provide a safer way to travel for pedestrians and cyclists around the Wheldon Road development of the Castleford Growth Corridor project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “We are at the next stage in planning for a new bridge in the town. It will help bring many benefits including increasing opportunities for people to walk and cycle.

​Members of Wakefield’s Cabinet, meeting on Tuesday, November 7, will be asked to accept additional funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), to support active travel in the town.

“Having these opportunities available will help improve people’s health and wellbeing as well as reducing traffic and congestion on our roads.

“If we accept this investment, it will also support our ambitions to reduce carbon emissions throughout the district.”

Councillors will be asked to accept an additional £577,473 from the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) for the development of Wheldon Road Bridge. As well as an additional £681,000 from the West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other funding, agreed earlier for the development of Castleford Growth Corridor, brings the total project funding to £3.71m.

The Castleford Growth Corridor will also support other improvements being made by regeneration from the Towns Fund Settlement. The proposed cycle/footbridge is the missing piece of infrastructure to join up the Aire River Growth Corridor along Wheldon Road.