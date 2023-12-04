Councillors call for better conditions for bus drivers and to bring services under public control

Councillors have backed a motion calling for bus services in the Wakefield district to be brought back under public control.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calls were also made to improve pay and working conditions in a bid to address a shortage of drivers.

Councillors of all parties unanimously voted in favour of fully supporting a franchised bus system in West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jakob Williamson, Labour councillor for Hemsworth, proposed the motion at a full council meeting.

Councillors of all parties unanimously voted in favour of fully supporting a franchised bus system in West Yorkshire.

The former bus driver said: “I am all too familiar with how bus services are failing our district.

“People are left stranded after work because the last bus never shows.

“It’s clear that our bus services are in crisis.

“They should be publicly controlled and run in the interests of residents and not for private profit.“Franchising would make our bus system more accessible and easier to navigate.”

Councillors of all parties unanimously voted in favour of fully supporting a franchised bus system in West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion calls on West Yorkshire Combined Authority to introduced enhanced rates of staff pay under a future franchising system and to ensure bus drivers operate under the same rules as coach and lorry drivers.

Jack Hemingway, deputy leader of the Labour-run authority, said: “I think as a council it is right we set out our position clearly on the future of West Yorkshire’s bus network.

“In doing so it sets an unequivocal message that we support bus franchising.

“Deregulation by the Thatcher government in the 1980s has been an unmitigated disaster.

“Services have got worse, less frequent and less reliable.

“I have seen this with my own eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t drive, I use bus services every day and the standard of services has declined even further.

“I’m bombarded with similar stories from our constituents, tagged in many photos on social media of mass cancellations, of journeys and lives disrupted.

“The bus companies may blame many factors for this situation.

“But their failure to get a grip of driver shortages is undoubtedly amongst the most serious.

“Things have to change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Medford (Labour, Normanton): “Kirkthorpe village is cut off if you haven’t got a car, or a friend or family member who can drive.

“There are tens and tens and tens of messages on my phone.”

“I support this motion because it shows to people that we do care, and we are trying to improve the services for everyone in the Wakefield district.

Tony Homewood, independent councillor for Ossett, said: “What we seem to have got is a bunch of petty pilferers basically loading the system for their own benefit and not for the benefit of the public.”

Tory group leader Nadeem Ahmed said: “The majority of buses in Wakefield are not good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t believe that private ownership has benefited the bus service.

“If this motion helps us get a better bus service in Wakefield I will be supporting that.”