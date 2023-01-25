The local authority has carried out an eight-week consultation as part of a review of its current controversial policy.

Taxi drivers in the city have staged regular protests since the council adopted ‘fit and proper’ guidelines for cabbies in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers who rack up more than six points on their licence for minor offences in three years currently face lengthy bans from the trade.

Taxi drivers in the city have staged regular protests since the council adopted ‘fit and proper’ guidelines for cabbies in 2019.

Wakefield Council’s licensing committee is due to consider the proposals at a meeting today (Wednesday).

Proposed changes include making existing drivers who tot up to nine points for minor offences attend an advanced driving course rather than face an immediate ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the committee states: “Following analysis of the consultation data the results indicated that some of the current time frames following conviction before a licence would be granted or renewed were draconian.”

During the consultation period, Wakefield District Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Association submitted a letter stating: “The current threshold of seven or more points resulting in revocation with a three-year period to elapse before being re-considered for licence is too strict in some cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Again, each case should be dealt with on its merits with officers having authority to depart from policy.

“Cases should be dealt with individually; more serious cases being referred to licensing committee.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the proposals, new applicants who have accrued seven or eight points within the previous three years would face having to undergo an advanced driving course.

It is proposed existing licence holders who accrue seven, eight or nine points during their licence period will be required to attend an advanced driving course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers who accrue more than nine points would be revoked or refused.

A licence would not be granted for more serious driving offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include offences of driving without due care and attention, reckless driving, serious speeding offences and using a hand-held device.

The draft proposal states: “The existence of a conviction shall not be the end point, but rather the starting point for consideration of the circumstances of an offence when determining suitability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any offences committed or unacceptable behaviour reported whilst driving a licensed vehicle will be viewed as an aggravating factor.”

The proposed policy suggests that no period of time is considered sufficient for offences of murder, manslaughter, causing death whilst driving and terrorism offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council will not grant a licence to any applicant who is currently on the sex offender register or on any barred list.

Existing licensees who are placed on the sex offenders register or on any barred list will have their licence revoked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone convicted of a crime involving exploitation will not be licensed, including slavery offences, child sexual exploitation, grooming, psychological or financial abuse.

Ten years-bans are proposed for offences including arson, actual or grievous bodily harm, robbery, possession of a firearm, assaulting a police officer and violent disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bans of at least five-years are proposed for obstruction, criminal damage and public order offences.

The draft policy also states: “The standards of safety and suitability are not set as a base minimum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are set high to give the public the assurance it requires when using taxi services.

“The council does not have to strike a balance between the driver’s right to work and the public’s right to protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The public are entitled to be protected.

“This means that the council is entitled and bound to treat the safety of the public as the paramount consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad