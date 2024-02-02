Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on Sunday, May 12, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is set to be another celebration of friendship, fundraising and running in the city of Leeds.

Honouring Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow CBE, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon epitomise's the comradery that running provides and gives participants of all abilities and backgrounds the opportunity to run alongside one another in a fitting tribute to the former sportsman.

The 2024 race will support many charities and their meaningful work through the extraordinary efforts of those taking part.

The two main partner charities; Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and the Motor Neurone Disease Association will remain as the main focus.

To mark 100 days to go, a video has been shared of Rob Burrow CBE and Kevin Sinfield CBE, thanking entrants for their continued support.

Rob said: “Last years event was an incredible experience for my family and I and it is wonderful to hear that so many people have already signed up for 2024.

"The wonderful thing was that so much money was raised for good causes, including the MND community. It’s not too late to sign up and be part of something special on 12th May.”

Kevin added: “It is brilliant that the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is returning in 2024.

"I have spoken to so many people who either took part or came out onto the street to cheer the participants on.

"The big idea was always to create an event that can bring us all together and the marathon definitely did do that. I would encourage anyone to sign up and if you’re not quite ready to run the half or full marathon, get the date in the diary and start planning how you can support everyone else, every bit of support is vital and we can all play our part.”

Entries are still open and potential participants can enter at www.runforall.com

A fitting recognition to where Rob Burrow launched his career and achieved some of his greatest sporting achievements, this year’s marathon will again start and finish at the world-renowned AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium.

Participants can look forward to various entertainment hotspots across the route to keep them motivated, including the Philharmonic Orchestra, Captain Bullhead Ceilidh Band, Otley Ukulele Orchestra, Humber Drum Circle, Garforth Brass Band and The Blackmarcs.

The Leeds Half Marathon will be taking place on the same day and will feature the same start and finish line.

Encapsulating the power of friendship through adversity, last year’s inaugural event captured the hearts of the nation as mates Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield crossed the finish line together in an incredible symbol of unity.

A celebration of friendship, as much as it was a charity fundraiser, Kevin pushed mate Rob for 26.2 miles in a specially adapted wheelchair.