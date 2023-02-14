The highly anticipated weekend will be packed with so much to see and do, with the fabulous market - full of rhubarb treats returning this year with almost 60 chalets, that will be open from 10am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The Rhubarb Festival isn't just about delicious food. It's also about great entertainment and visitors will be able to see some of the best in town lined up for you this February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free family activities include celebrity chef demos, family activities, live music, and street entertainment.

The popular Rhubarb Festival is back this weekend.(Andrew Benge)

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our celebration of our district’s most famous vegetable, with a weekend that is packed with so much to do for people of all ages.

“The stage is set for some fabulous fun so make sure you don’t miss out, by coming down and taking part in this wonderful event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entertainment will include Dame Ruby Rhubarb returning across the entire festival weekend. Morris dancers will perform on Saturday.

The Roaming Flat Cap Brass Band will be performing throughout the day on Friday and Saturday.

Live music programmed by Wakefield Music Collective will be live every day from the Rhu-Bar.

Free family activities including face painting, craft activities, storytelling, cupcake decorating and more will be available in the precinct and at Treacy Hall (next to the Cathedral) throughout the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bookable comedy night on Friday, will see MC Liam Pickford joined by Danny Deegan, Stephanie Laing and Stephen Bailey.

On Saturday, don't miss Rob Rouse, Pete Selwood and The Chase's very own Paul Sinha.

Enjoy non-stop fringe activity including crafts at Wakefield Cathedral on Friday, free activities and talks with the gardener in residence at The Art House on Friday and Saturday, and free face painting at The Ridings on Sunday, plus much more.

Chef demos will take place every day from 11am to 3pm curated by Yorkshire Food Guide, with * these demonstrations signed by a British Sign Language interpreter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday

11am - Karen Wright (Great British Bake Off)

12 noon - Chef Rü (MasterChef finalist)

1pm - Bobby Geetha (Great British Menu)*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2pm - Chef Rü (MasterChef finalist)*

Saturday

11am - TÊT

12 noon- Crystelle Pereira (Great British Bake Off 2021 finalist)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1pm - Heather Copley (Farmer Copleys)*

2pm - Crystelle Pereira (Great British Bake Off 2021 finalist) *

Sunday

11am - Karen Wright (Great British Bake Off)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 noon - Alexandra Vaughan (Crows Rest)

1pm - Chris Hale*

2pm - Liam Duffy (IRIS)*

The Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail will run alongside the festival to encourage visitors to explore venues across the city centre. As many as 25 venues will be taking part including cafes, bars and restaurants

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maps will be available at the festival showcasing all the participating venues and their mouth-watering rhubarb-themed offering.