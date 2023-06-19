Louise Nash and Nicky Barker booked to get married at the Best Western St Pierre Hotel, in Wakefield.

It was revealed on Friday (June 16) that the hotel is set to close so asylum seekers can be accommodated there.

Ms Nash said she was contacted by a member of staff who informed her that her wedding booking for September 9 had been scrapped.

Ms Nash, from Pontefract, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service, said: “We are absolutely disgusted. It’s hard to explain the stress and upset this has caused.

“I received a phone call from a staff member who said ‘it’s not good news’.

>Ms Nash said was told by the staff member that the company had taken on a contract to ‘secure it’s future’.

She added: “I asked if it was to house asylum seekers and she said yes.

“I know it’s a political issue and I don’t really want to get into that. But I am just outraged that, as a business, they can treat their customers like that.”

Ms Nash said she booked the wedding in March and paid a £1,000 deposit, which has been refunded.

She said: “I’ve had no letter or email of apology from the manager

“I’ve asked for compensation for the money we have lost on things like booking a florist but have had no response.”

The Home Office informed Wakefield Council last week that the hotel will be used to temporarily accommodate asylum seekers.

Council leader Denise Jeffery expressed anger at the decision, accusing the government of “riding roughshod” over the views of local residents.

The Labour-run council has been lobbying the government since being informed of the plan in March.

Ms Nash added: “They must have known for a long time what was going to happen but have left it as late as possible to let people down. It’s wrong.”

The couple have managed to rearrange the wedding to take place at Kings Croft hotel, in Pontefract, on September 2, a week earlier than originally planned.

Ms Nash added: “It’s been very stressful trying to rearrange everything and letting family and guests know about the new date.

“We are just thankful to staff at Kings Croft for saving the day.”

The Home Office says it has a statutory obligation to provide accommodation for asylum seekers.

A spokesperson said: “The significant increase in illegal, unnecessary and dangerous channel crossings has put our asylum system under incredible strain and made it necessary to continue to use hotels to accommodate some asylum seekers.

“We are committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and continue to engage with local authorities as early as possible whenever sites are used for asylum accommodation.”