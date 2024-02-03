Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Karen and John Blackburn, from South Milford, have known each other for a number for years, and have been together since 2018.

They tied the knot on Saturday, June 10, 2023 and shared their special day with family and friends whom they told: “Your presence is all we need on our special day, nothing more. However, if you feel you need to give something to celebrate with us, we would ask for donations to a charity close to our hearts, The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.”

On their fundraising web page, people praised their idea: “Congratulations, what a great day and such a worthy cause”.

Karen and John Blackburn decided to hold a fundraiser for The Prince of Wales Hospice in lieu of wedding gifts from their guests to celebrate their special day. Photo: Emma Ryan Photography

Another wrote: “Brilliant cause, well done. What a lovely idea John and Karen.”

Katie Storey, community and partnership fundraiser at the hospice, said: “Karen and John’s generosity along with their guests is phenomenal.

"For them to think of us on their wedding day is amazing. The amount raised will fund the equivalent of over one week’s stay in Incare for a patient, helping us continue to be there for more local people and their families.”

John’s daughter volunteered at the hospice on a school placement and they have both experienced the dedication and care it provides for people with life-limiting illness and their families.

John and Karen said: “We have seen first-hand the care that is provided at the hospice so it was an obvious choice as we know how much it costs to provide the care.

"We are absolutely blown away with the total and just want to keep going so we have decided to arrange something for our first anniversary next year too.”