Counc Maureen Cummings has warned that despite lockdown restrictions being over, the Covid-19 virus is not.

The Council is urging people to follow simple steps to protect themselves from Covid-19 through its wellness campaign, ‘Save Our Summer’.

The summer wellness campaign is also aimed at reducing some of the risks associated with hot weather and activities that are more common during the summer.

Counc Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health said: “The pandemic and lockdown restrictions may have gone but the virus has not.

“We are all continuing to live with it and it’s a good idea to take precautions to make sure it does not become widespread.

“Please be supportive of people who choose to wear a face covering. It’s sensible to wear one, particularly in crowded indoor spaces and near vulnerable people.”

To protect yourself from Covid-19, the Council recommends that residents:

Get a vaccine – vaccination remains the best way to reduce severe disease and hospitalisation from the virus. First doses and booster jabs are still available.

Practice good hygiene – cover nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing. Wash hands, keep surroundings clean and let fresh air in.

Protect and be kind to each other – the message is to stay at home and reduce contact with others.

To stop the virus from spreading, the Council is urging people to wear face coverings and to support those who do.

Counc Cummings added: “Everyone is looking forward to a well-deserved break this summer and with that in mind we want to help people to stay well.”

“Please take a few minutes to read the information we have provided. If there are vulnerable or elderly people in your community do check on them to see how they are and if they need any support.”