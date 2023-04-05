News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
11 minutes ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
3 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
4 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
4 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Covid-19 safety 'pods' at Featherstone care home donated to the Science Museum in London

A care home for the elderly has donated its pioneering safe visitor ‘pod’ to the Covid-19 collection at the Science Museum in London.

By Shawna Healey
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST

Vicarage Court in Featherstone has given its Covid safety booth to the museum, a major tourist attraction in the capital.

In November 2020, the care home went viral after its staff posted about the ingenious cubicle that kept residents safe during the health pandemic and how families were still able to visit loved ones, on social media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Built in the home’s lounge, the pod allowed visitors to enter through the external French doors and sit face to face with their relative sitting on the opposite side of a clear screen.

The Covid-19 safe visiting pods at Vicarage Court care home has been donated to the Science Museum in London.The Covid-19 safe visiting pods at Vicarage Court care home has been donated to the Science Museum in London.
The Covid-19 safe visiting pods at Vicarage Court care home has been donated to the Science Museum in London.
Most Popular

The booths were so secure that the care home did not lose any of its 70 residents to Covid-19 since 2020.

Jag Singh, Vicarage Garden Homes managing director, said: “We constructed the booth in the first few weeks of the pandemic after we realised that families not being able to visit would be a major issue for our residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We didn’t lose anyone through Covid, even though we are one of the largest homes in Wakefield, we were very careful in the way we did things.

"I remember creating it on a Friday, putting it on our Facebook page, and it went viral over the weekend. By the following Monday, 2.9m people had viewed the post.”

A team from London's Science Museum has safely dismantled the pods at the Featherstone care home, which will be part of the Collection Covid-19 curation.A team from London's Science Museum has safely dismantled the pods at the Featherstone care home, which will be part of the Collection Covid-19 curation.
A team from London's Science Museum has safely dismantled the pods at the Featherstone care home, which will be part of the Collection Covid-19 curation.

The pod will go the Collecting Covid-19 collection at the Science Museum in London, which began collecting Covid materials at the beginning of the pandemic, to preserve the materials that reflect the medical, public health, industrial and scientific responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wakefield couple find stowaway gecko in suitcase
More than 3 million people visit The Science Museum in London each year. Photo by Quintina Valero/Getty ImagesMore than 3 million people visit The Science Museum in London each year. Photo by Quintina Valero/Getty Images
More than 3 million people visit The Science Museum in London each year. Photo by Quintina Valero/Getty Images
Visitors taking photos at an exhibition in the Science Museum. Photo: Getty ImagesVisitors taking photos at an exhibition in the Science Museum. Photo: Getty Images
Visitors taking photos at an exhibition in the Science Museum. Photo: Getty Images
Covid-19FeatherstoneScience MuseumLondonFacebook