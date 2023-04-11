News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
53 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
54 minutes ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
2 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
2 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
2 hours ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK

Cracking bank holiday fun: Here are 9 egg-cellent pictures from the Easter weekend activities around Wakefield

Families in Wakefield were treated to some extra egg-citing events over the long Easter weekend – with kids taking part in chocolate egg hunts, a fairy trail and even getting a visit from the Easter bunny.

By Shawna Healey
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Friends of Illingworth Park in Ossett hosted its annual Easter egg hunt complete with a bun sale, a raffle and a visit from the Easter bunny.

At Anglers Country Park, families got to meander around an Easter Fairy Trail and at the National Coal Mining Museum, children got to take part in a free arts and crafts session, creating their very best drawings of canary birds.

And at Nostell Priory, families got to take part in nature-inspired activities, exploring the beautiful gardens, whilst taking part in a Easter egg hunt.

Take a look at these nine pictures from some of the Easter events around the district.

Undefined: readMore
Here is a round-up of some of the Easter events held across Wakefield in 2023.

1. Eater roundup 2023

Here is a round-up of some of the Easter events held across Wakefield in 2023. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
The Easter trail at Nostell Priory.

2. The Easter trail at Nostell Priory.

The Easter trail at Nostell Priory. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Sam Prodgers-Griffin on the Easter trail at Nostell Priory.

3. Sam Prodgers-Griffin on the Easter trail at Nostell Priory

Sam Prodgers-Griffin on the Easter trail at Nostell Priory. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Jack Robinson on the Easter trail at Anglers Country Park.

4. Jack Robinson on the Easter trail at Anglers Country Park.

Jack Robinson on the Easter trail at Anglers Country Park. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
WakefieldOssettNational Coal Mining MuseumNostell Priory