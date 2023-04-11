Families in Wakefield were treated to some extra egg-citing events over the long Easter weekend – with kids taking part in chocolate egg hunts, a fairy trail and even getting a visit from the Easter bunny.

Friends of Illingworth Park in Ossett hosted its annual Easter egg hunt complete with a bun sale, a raffle and a visit from the Easter bunny.

At Anglers Country Park, families got to meander around an Easter Fairy Trail and at the National Coal Mining Museum, children got to take part in a free arts and crafts session, creating their very best drawings of canary birds.

And at Nostell Priory, families got to take part in nature-inspired activities, exploring the beautiful gardens, whilst taking part in a Easter egg hunt.

Take a look at these nine pictures from some of the Easter events around the district.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Eater roundup 2023 Here is a round-up of some of the Easter events held across Wakefield in 2023. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . The Easter trail at Nostell Priory. The Easter trail at Nostell Priory. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Sam Prodgers-Griffin on the Easter trail at Nostell Priory Sam Prodgers-Griffin on the Easter trail at Nostell Priory. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . Jack Robinson on the Easter trail at Anglers Country Park. Jack Robinson on the Easter trail at Anglers Country Park. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales