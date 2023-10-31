Crafty Old Birds raise more than £1K for church funds and the British Legion

The fifth annual Quilt and Craft Show, held by The Crafty Old Birds at St Luke’s Church in Overton, raised £1134 for the church and £85 for the British Legion at the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group,which meets twice a month, holds the show each year selling handmade items made by the group, as well as inviting retailers and craft stalls along.

On Saturday, there was also a tombola stall and an abundance of sandwiches and cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Whitehead, from the group, said: “In 2022 we applied for a Lottery Grant to enable us to purchase new tables and equipment for the group and we received a grant of £5,680.