Crafty Old Birds raise more than £1K for church funds and the British Legion

The fifth annual Quilt and Craft Show, held by The Crafty Old Birds at St Luke’s Church in Overton, raised £1134 for the church and £85 for the British Legion at the weekend.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:12 GMT
The group,which meets twice a month, holds the show each year selling handmade items made by the group, as well as inviting retailers and craft stalls along.

On Saturday, there was also a tombola stall and an abundance of sandwiches and cakes.

Mary Whitehead, from the group, said: “In 2022 we applied for a Lottery Grant to enable us to purchase new tables and equipment for the group and we received a grant of £5,680.

"As a small crafting group we were surprised but pleased to be given so much and we would love to encourage other small groups to apply for funding by letting them know of our success.”

