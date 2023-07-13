The collision happened at 6.34pm last night (Wednesday) on the M62 eastbound near junction 31 at Normanton.

There were two people in the vehicle – one was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One man has been arrested for driving offences.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to the collision to contact the Roads Policing Unit by using 101 Live Chat or calling 101, quoting log 1233 of 12/07.