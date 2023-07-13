News you can trust since 1852
Crash after Ford Transit van failed to stop for police on M62 at Normanton

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a crash on the M62 last night involving a Ford Transit van whose driver had failed to stop for police.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 13:26 BST

The collision happened at 6.34pm last night (Wednesday) on the M62 eastbound near junction 31 at Normanton.

There were two people in the vehicle – one was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One man has been arrested for driving offences.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to the collision to contact the Roads Policing Unit by using 101 Live Chat or calling 101, quoting log 1233 of 12/07.

Due to the nature of the incident and prior police involvement the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct which is a mandatory procedure.