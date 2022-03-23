Crash closes sections of A650 at Carr Gate
Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes after a crash on a Wakefield road this afternoon.
By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 1:13 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 1:14 pm
West Yorkshire Police said sections of the A650 at Carr Gate are closed for vehicle recovery following the collision, which is likely to affect traffic leaving the M1 and junction 41 or going to junction 41 from Wakfield.
Traffic is queuing and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.