Crash closes sections of A650 at Carr Gate

Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes after a crash on a Wakefield road this afternoon.

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 1:13 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 1:14 pm
Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes.

West Yorkshire Police said sections of the A650 at Carr Gate are closed for vehicle recovery following the collision, which is likely to affect traffic leaving the M1 and junction 41 or going to junction 41 from Wakfield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Traffic is queuing and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

WakefieldTrafficWest Yorkshire Police