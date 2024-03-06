Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sandal CC wants permission to remove a large sycamore next to its clubhouse on Barnsley Road, Wakefield, to make way for new facilities.

Club officials say they need to expand due to success on and off the field in recent years.

Temporary tree preservation orders (TPOs) were put in place on a number of trees close to the playing area when the club revealed plans to build new facilities two years ago.

Sandal Cricket Club, Barnsley Road, Wakefield.

An objection to the order has now been made on behalf of the club by an arboricultural firm.

The club is particularly keen to remove a tree next to the clubhouse which is causing damage to a retaining wall.

Lifting the TPO would enable the club to resubmit a planning application.

A letter to Wakefield Council from club official Colin Hale says new development is needed due to a growth in junior members.

The amateur club, established in 1874, also has adult teams competing in the Bradford Premier League.

Mr Hale said: “The club has been a cornerstone of the local community for nearly 150 years.

“We consider ourselves a community club, run by the community for the community.

“We have a thriving and ever growing junior academy with local children aged six and upwards participating in cricket and outdoor activities at no cost.

“We make significant efforts to provide the opportunity for individuals regardless of ability, age, or gender to participate in cricket and outside sports.”

The current clubhouse was built by volunteers in 2006 after fundraising by members to replace a wooden shack that was destroyed by fire.

Mr Hale said: “In 2021 we realised that our current clubhouse facility was full to capacity and indeed restricting potential future growth, in particular our ability to recruit any more junior members.”

The club has limited space to build and Sport England regulations prevent building new facilities on the playing area.

The letter adds: “To develop and grow our facilities we are greatly restricted and the only area available to us…does to a greater and lesser extent unfortunately have some impact on trees that are close to the current clubhouse and our border with other properties.

“Our aim from the outset was and is to limit any impact the club’s development has on the local environment as much as possible.

“There is no plan to remove trees unless it is absolutely necessary to do so.

“Our only motivation here is to develop our ground for the benefit of the local community.