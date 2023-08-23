Cricketers to battle it out at charity match in Sandal for Wakefield Hospice

This Sunday, August 27, will see Wakefield Hospice’s volunteer fundraising group in Sandal join with Sandal Cricket Club for the second year to raise vital funds for Wakefield Hospice.

Sandal Cricket Club will host the six-a-side cricket tournament from 11am with at least four local teams battling it out to win the Syntner Land Rover Wakefield Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created from reclaimed materials by Holmfirth based metal sculptor, Mick Kirby-Geddes, the trophy is a specially commissioned prize by the Wakefield

This Sunday, August 27, will see Wakefield Hospice’s volunteer fundraising group in Sandal join with Sandal Cricket Club for the second year to raise vital funds for Wakefield Hospice.

Hospice Sandal fundraising group and sponsored by Syntner Land Rover, Wakefield.

Margaret Smith, Chair of the group, said: “We’d like to welcome as many people as possible to our charity cricket day.

"Admission is free and food will be available throughout this family event with a barbecue, hot and cold refreshments and fun activities including a tombola and a variety of stalls in aid of Wakefield Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fundraising group is an incredibly rewarding group to be a part of and we love involving members of the community in all our ideas which helps us raise funds for such an important charity.”

There will be plenty of free parking available on Barnsley Road, behind The Springs via Agbrigg Grove and disabled parking at the cricket club. Sandal Cricket Club has stocked the bar in anticipation of a fantastic day of local sport.

Alison Wainwright, Community Fundraiser, at Wakefield Hospice said: “We are very lucky to have several volunteer fundraising groups, like the one in Sandal, who generously offer so much of their time to raise vital funds for Wakefield Hospice by organising a variety of events through the year.