Crimea Tavern: Firefighters called to put out blaze near Castleford town centre pub
Crews from three fire stations were called to a blaze near a Castleford town centre pub today.
The teams from Castleford, Garforth and Normanton fire stations were deployed to the fire on Savile Road at 2.07pm.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was at the side of a building there.
“We sent Castleford, Garforth and Normanton crews,” said the spokesperson.
“The fire was extinguished and all crews left the scene by 4pm.”
If you see a fire in progress, call 999.