Crimea Tavern: Firefighters called to put out blaze near Castleford town centre pub

Crews from three fire stations were called to a blaze near a Castleford town centre pub today.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 7th Nov 2023, 16:42 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 16:59 GMT
A fire broke out at a building nearby the Crimea Tavern in CastlefordA fire broke out at a building nearby the Crimea Tavern in Castleford
The teams from Castleford, Garforth and Normanton fire stations were deployed to the fire on Savile Road at 2.07pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was at the side of a building there.

“We sent Castleford, Garforth and Normanton crews,” said the spokesperson.

“The fire was extinguished and all crews left the scene by 4pm.”

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

