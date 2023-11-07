Crews from three fire stations were called to a blaze near a Castleford town centre pub today.

A fire broke out at a building nearby the Crimea Tavern in Castleford

The teams from Castleford, Garforth and Normanton fire stations were deployed to the fire on Savile Road at 2.07pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was at the side of a building there.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We sent Castleford, Garforth and Normanton crews,” said the spokesperson.

“The fire was extinguished and all crews left the scene by 4pm.”