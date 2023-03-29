News you can trust since 1852
Crowds turnout to Wakefield Ridings Shopping Centre for visit of Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin

Popular YouTube star Danny Malin held a meet and greet in Wakefield.

By James Carney
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The Rate My Takeaway frontman met hundreds of fans at The Ridings at the weekend.

He said was “emotional” after seeing hundreds of fans travel from far and wide to meet the online star.

Visitors had come from as far and wide as Northern Ireland, Scotland and Barnsley.

Danny Malin at The Ridings
Danny brought his motor home van so fans could take a look inside and have a selfie.

Ahead of the event, said: “I love meet and greets because it is my fans who pay my bills and have got me where I am today.

"But we’re keeping this one ticketed only to give people a chance to chatband a bit more time to meet me and the whole Rate My Takeaway team who will be there.”

The food critic found fame during the pandemic for his Covid videos before becoming a hit YouTuber with over 500 million views and over 600k subscribers.

He is frequently spotted outside takeaways around the country with a portable table, reviewing the local cuisine.

Danny was a big supporter of Wakefield’s food scene and several of his earliest videos reviewed the city’s eateries.

He gave a perfect 10 rating to Abdul’s on Broadway in Lupset and visited the Pie Shop off Westgate last month.

In August that year, as Covid restrictions were lifted, he reviewed a popular burger joint Bear Kitchen on Westgate End.

Forty-three-year-old Danny used to run care homes before working for Malcolm Michaels Butchers, which was then based at Kirkgate Market in Leeds.

