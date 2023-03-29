The Rate My Takeaway frontman met hundreds of fans at The Ridings at the weekend.

He said was “emotional” after seeing hundreds of fans travel from far and wide to meet the online star.

Visitors had come from as far and wide as Northern Ireland, Scotland and Barnsley.

Danny Malin at The Ridings

Danny brought his motor home van so fans could take a look inside and have a selfie.

Ahead of the event, said: “I love meet and greets because it is my fans who pay my bills and have got me where I am today.

"But we’re keeping this one ticketed only to give people a chance to chatband a bit more time to meet me and the whole Rate My Takeaway team who will be there.”

The food critic found fame during the pandemic for his Covid videos before becoming a hit YouTuber with over 500 million views and over 600k subscribers.

He is frequently spotted outside takeaways around the country with a portable table, reviewing the local cuisine.

Danny was a big supporter of Wakefield’s food scene and several of his earliest videos reviewed the city’s eateries.

He gave a perfect 10 rating to Abdul’s on Broadway in Lupset and visited the Pie Shop off Westgate last month.

In August that year, as Covid restrictions were lifted, he reviewed a popular burger joint Bear Kitchen on Westgate End.